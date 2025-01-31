Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour

(CCM) After 25 years, celebrated indie-rock band Murder By Death is announcing its final tour. Spanning June through November across the U.S. and parts of Canada and the UK, the extensive run honors a rewarding career spent on the road with support from Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James and BJ Bahram in select markets. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band's website HERE.
Murder By Death's Adam Turla had the following to share about the tour and the band's legacy: This band has always been a jumble of contradictions. On the one hand, we've had a long-running career where we got to make art for a living. But on the other, we have always eluded any kind of traditional success.
We weren't covered much in the press, we never had a song that had a lot of radio play, nothing ever went viral, we didn't have a big social media presence, we never played a good festival spot where there was a sea of people in the audience, not once opened an arena or even a big shell auditorium show or tour. We constantly lost opportunities because of the band name and were somehow always treated like nobodies or yesterday's news by most of the industry. But you, you gosh dang wonderful audience, managed to keep us growing, and we never had a career slump.
When we were our busiest - playing over 200 shows a year - we were chronically underpaid and always barely scraping by. But people kept writing us or telling us how much we mattered and kept showing up, and we started to believe it a little. And then over the years, we grew to a more manageable place and it seemed possible to carve out a niche in this massive, mean world of entertainment.
When I reflect on how good our career was and how lucky we were, I'm left with just gratitude for the small team of folks who have worked with the band and this grassroots fan following that has lifted us up the entire time. I feel like we owe any and all our success to you.
I never called us DIY - despite taking on much of the work ourselves - because there are always people behind the scenes helping: it takes a village. Thank you to the promoters, clubs, bands, managers, agents, artists, publishers, lawyers, publicists, crews, etc. etc. etc. who believed in us and everyone who made this work for so long. An enormous thank you to those of you who helped us through the many difficult periods.
Thank you for your relentless support, your passionate listening, and your generosity. It's been the honor of my life to write, record, sing and perform for you. We are currently in the studio pouring ourselves into a new album - stay tuned for it. After this tour, we plan to continue to do our cave shows so we can have a way to meet up once a year, but that's it. We will be joined on this last tour by Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James and BJ Bahram. Excited to see you all on this last trip out. -Adam Turla & Murder By Death
Murder By Death will be making the following appearances in 2025 on its farewell tour. Dates below.
Jun-07 - Bloomington, IN - TBA
Jun-19 - Newport, KY - Southgate House *
Jun-20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *
Jun-21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club *
Jun-22 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *
Jun-23 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater *
Jun-25 - Norwalk CT - District Music Hall *
Jun-26 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music *
Jun-27 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *
Jun-28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *
Jun-29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *
Jul-01 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop *
Jul-02 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop *
Jul-04 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns !
Jul-05 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns *
Jul-10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *
Jul-11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat *
Jul-12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
Jul-13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls *
Jul-15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme *
Jul-16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Jul-17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Jul-18 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *
Jul-19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Jul-20 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers *
Sep-27 - London, UK - Islington Hall
Oct-15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^
Oct-16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall ^
Oct-17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre !
Oct-18 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up !
Oct-19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot !
Oct-21 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall !
Oct-23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $
Oct-24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile !
Oct-25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall !
Oct-26 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall $
Oct-28 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre !
Oct-29 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent !
Oct-30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up !
Oct-31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's !
Nov-01 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren !
Nov-02 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot !
Nov-05 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater !
Nov-06 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !
Nov-07 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !
Nov-08 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater !
Nov-10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Nov-11 - Orlando, FL - The Social #
Nov-13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Nov-14 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle #
Nov-15 - Louisville, KY - Headliners
* w/ Laura Jane Grace
^ w/ William Elliott Whitmore
! w/ AJJ
$ w/ Shawn James
# w/ BJ Bahram
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast
Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video
Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums
Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'
Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'