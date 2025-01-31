Stream Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem'

(EBM) With two No. 1 singles already hailing off his highly-anticipated upcoming fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, two-time 2025 GRAMMY nominee Morgan Wallen releases the title track today. "I'm The Problem" is available everywhere now.

"I'm The Problem" was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin, and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome. The song seamlessly blends the metallic ring of keys, played by Dave Cohen, with the steady strum of the electric guitar, played by Tom Bukovac, and acoustic guitar, played by Bryan Sutton.

"I'm The Problem" follows Wallen's latest, "Smile," which reached No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and was lauded by Good Morning America as "a moody heartbreak number." Previous release "Love Somebody" recently became Wallen's 17th No. 1 at Country radio. Upon its release in October, the song became Wallen's first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It additionally debuted on 11 charts globally and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

The upcoming project sparked Wallen's recently announced 2025 I'm The Problem Tour. Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen's 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. General on-sale for I'm The Problem Tour begins tomorrow, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. local time at MorganWallen.com. Coupled with his much buzzed about inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival taking place in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 16-18, these 21 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

I'm The Problem comes as Wallen's preceding projects, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time, landed No. 1 and No. 6 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century, respectively, following their blockbuster success. His third studio album, One Thing At A Time, sat atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks - the most at No. 1 by a Country album - and yielded seven No. 1 singles at Country radio.

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Dates:

June 20 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 21 // NRG Stadium // Houston, TX w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

June 29 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 19 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

