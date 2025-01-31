The Night Flight Orchestra Mark Album Release With 'Paloma' Video

(Napalm) The Night Flight Orchestra's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Give Us The Moon, is finally out today! To mark the occasion, the band has just kicked off another full European tour and is now revealing a beautifully cinematic music video for the final single, "Paloma". The multifaceted new offering continues The Night Flight Orchestra's mission of protecting true AOR and will impress fans and critics alike with its spellbinding storylines, brilliant musicianship and unique sound.

Founded in 2007 by members of celebrated bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, The Night Flight Orchestra has scored three Swedish Grammis nominations with their previous offerings, played several international tours and major festival such as Wacken Open Air, Alcatraz and Bloodstock, and even opened for Kiss on their last ever Swedish shows at legendary Dalhalla.

They had this to say: "'Paloma' is based on a real-life story - stewardess meets pilot, sweet music occurs but ends in despair. This is a liberation song for all those who are stuck in a toxic and abusive relationship."

Give Us The Moon takes the listener on an exciting sonic journey, balancing between uplifting escapism and captivating stories inspired by real life events. The album's themes span the likes of heroines and temptresses to liberation and romantic nostalgia, set to backdrops of abandoned cities and cosmic tides.

The intro track "Final Call" sets the scene for Give Us The Moon before impressive opening track "Stratus" is followed by the beautifully nostalgic "Shooting Velvet". The intro of "Like The Beating Of A Heart" captures the listener from its first notes, leading into an irresistibly catchy chorus. Massive "Melbourne, May I?" is a classic THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA anthem, featuring captivating solos that are equally prominent on following track "Miraculous". The Night Flight Orchestra dives into different soundscapes on the exciting, uplifting "Cosmic Tide". The title track "Give Us The Moon" builds into a singalong chorus, before the band continues their trademark of name-dropping streets and cities on "A Paris Point Of View", that features fascinating instrumentation including particularly 80s-inspired keys and groovy bass. Sentimental "Runaways" feels like a part of a movie, only partially because of the attention-grabbing intro track before the first notes. The Night Flight Orchestra gets the tempo up once more for "Way To Spend The Night" before epic closing track "Stewardess, Empress, Hot Mess (And The Captain Of Pain)" wraps up The Night Flight Orchestra's most cinematic masterpiece so far.

Give Us The Moon is free from the limitations of one genre or style, although many of the soundscapes of the album draw inspiration from the 80s, making the album a varied, exciting adventure. Give Us The Moon is produced by The Night Flight Orchestra and Sebastian Forslund, who also mixed the album, and is mastered by Plec Johansson at award-winning The Panic Room Studios. To celebrate the release of the new full-length, THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA will embark on a full European tour in late January 2025. Boarding is completed - fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the flight!

The Night Flight Orchestra about their new album: "We have never worked harder on an album before and what a journey it's been. We feel that this album has it all and there's no way we could have done any better. It's an explosion of emotions and cinematic landscapes where you'll be catapulted into space and then land smoothly while feeling right at home. It will be your haven and your grand escape all at once. We hope you will connect to this album with every fiber of your body and mind, just like we do. Please do enjoy Give Us The Moon!"

Related Stories

The Night Flight Orchestra Stream 'Give Us The Moon'

Watch The Night Flight Orchestra's 'Way To Spend The Night' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album With 'Shooting Velvet' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album 'Give Us The Moon'

News > Night Flight Orchestra