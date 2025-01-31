The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast

(The Oriel Company) Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins, will launch his highly-anticipated new podcast, "The Magnificent Others," on February 5th via Bill Maher's Club Random Studios.

"The Magnificent Others" will bring listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Previously announced last March, the show will feature weekly in-depth conversations with its first installment to include KISS legend Gene Simmons, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips), Tom Morello, Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

When not developing "The Magnificent Others," Corgan has stayed busy with The Smashing Pumpkins, recently releasing their acclaimed thirteen collection, Aghori Mhori Mei alongside an expansive run of US stadium performances with Green Day as part of The Saviors Tour and arena dates nationwide. The band also had an acclaimed run across Europe last summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates, along with their multi-city Latin American Fall tour. These dates saw The Smashing Pumpkins play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade. With more shows on the horizon, the band is currently slated for three performances in Europe later this year.

