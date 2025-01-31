Watch David Kushner's 'Breathe In, Breathe Out' Video

.

01-31-2025
(BHM) David Kushner returns today with his eagerly awaited new single, "Breathe In, Breathe Out," available now via his own Miserable Music Group. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Rick Nowels (Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Stevie Nicks), the deeply emotional, intensely cinematic track is joined by an official music video premiering today at YouTube.

"Breathe In, Breathe Out" - which is already a fan favorite thanks to a series of popular teases across social media - heralds Kushner's eagerly anticipated new EP, 20 Years From Now, arriving everywhere on Valentine's Day, February 14. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. The upcoming EP sees Kushner unpacking the passing of time and the lingering question of where love will weave itself into the story two decades down the line. Inspired by his parents' rocky relationship, Kushner reflects on how love, even in its most fragile state, leaves an undeniable imprint while asking a compelling question: Where will love be in 20 years?

Kushner will celebrate the arrival of 20 Years From Now with a major EU/UK headline tour getting underway February 13 at Stockholm, Sweden's Cirkus and then visiting Norway, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland through mid-March. North American dates will be announced soon.

DAVID KUSHNER
ON TOUR 2025

FEBRUARY
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
14 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
18 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
21 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlín
24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Halle 622
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

MARCH
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
2- Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
5 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
7 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
8 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - NX
10 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
15 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
17 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
18 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

News > David Kushner

