Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video

(MPG) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore unveiled his steadfast new song "Around You." The track is the latest peek at his expansive new album Solitary Tracks, a 23-song behemoth and his most ambitious album to date, due out February 28th through Virgin Music Group. With a tip of the hat to influences like The Clash and The Ramones, "Around You" finds Moore testing his conviction in the face of temptation and lure.
Moore has also announced Canada dates for his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which go on sale Monday, February 3rd. It'll be followed by US tour dates this summer with Billy Currington. The run will kick off in June in Florida and take them through Los Angeles, San Diego, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Moore will take his Solitary Tracks World Tour across Europe and the UK this spring as well.
"Around You" follows the release of "Bad Spot," a dreamy, piano-led confession that reveals a weathered soul finally growing up. Rolling Stone called it "intensely personal" and Billboard lauded his "rugged, heart-on-his-sleeve vocal," while Music Row stated "As usual, his delivery is urgent and believable" and American Songwriter raved "Moore officially revealed his next career chapter - and it's a rich one."
His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is a resonant opus from beginning to end, and a testament to Moore's wanderlust drive to pave his own path and explore new horizons. He has already teased several new songs providing an early glimpse at the album, including the "blistering" (Billboard) "Live Here to Work," the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," as well as the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" and the slow-burning track "Wildfire."
There are many paths to follow in an artistic career, but for Kip Moore, the choice has always been a clear "forward," even if he has to go it alone. With Solitary Tracks, his internal compass is stronger than ever. Harboring an established reputation as a soulful troubadour with solid country roots and a global platform, Kip has emerged as one of only a few country artists who's international footprint is just as deep as his stateside base, built by years of slow, painstaking effort and tireless touring, with fans latching on to a creative force of nature who'll never sell his soul. And now, Solitary Tracks takes them deeper into the creative wild.
Embracing his lifelong drive to break new ground, Solitary Tracks is like nothing Moore has ever done. It's an album of intensity on all levels - vocally, lyrically, and sonically - as Moore focuses his incisive pen inward. Co-produced by Moore with Jaren Johnston and additional production by Oscar Charles and Jay Joyce, its first half marks a deep-feeling acknowledgement of his solitary place, while its second part is the start of a new phase. Taken together, they wrap a defiant sense of personal growth in a raw, roots-and-soul package. Freed up by a new, globally minded label partner in Virgin Music Group, Kip is once again in a position to trust his gut.
Solitary Tracks Tracklisting:
01) High Hopes
02) Solitary Tracks
03) Pretty Horses
04) Livin' Side
05) Around You
06) Half Full Cup
07) Bad Spot
08) Straight Line Boots
09) Rivers Don't Run
10) Burn
11) Like Ya Stole It
12) Southern Son
13) Learning As I Go
14) Alley Cat
15) Live Here to Work
16) Love And War
17) Flowers In December
18) Forever is a Lie
19) Wildfire
20) Tough Enough
21) Good Things Never Last
22) Take What You Can Get
23) Only Me
Tour Dates:
04/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/05 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
04/06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
04/10 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre
04/11 - Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Dance Hall
04/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
04/15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino/Club Regent Event Centre
04/17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ The Machine Shop
04/18 - Sudbury, ON @ The Grand
04/19 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
04/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks
05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle
05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13
05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy
05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy
06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo
06/27 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
06/28 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*
07/10 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*
07/11 - Ben, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
07/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
07/19 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park*
07/25 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater*
07/26 - Doswell, VA @ Servpro Pavilion*
08/01 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
08/02 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
09/05 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre*
09/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*
09/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion*
09/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*
09/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
09/20 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*
* with Billy Currington
Kip Moore Previews Double Album With 'Bad Spot' Video
Kip Moore Shares 'Wildfire' Video And Announces 2025 Tour Dates
Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles
Watch Kip Moore Go Grunge For 'Live Here to Work' Video
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast
Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video
Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums
Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'
Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'