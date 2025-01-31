Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video

(MPG) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore unveiled his steadfast new song "Around You." The track is the latest peek at his expansive new album Solitary Tracks, a 23-song behemoth and his most ambitious album to date, due out February 28th through Virgin Music Group. With a tip of the hat to influences like The Clash and The Ramones, "Around You" finds Moore testing his conviction in the face of temptation and lure.

Moore has also announced Canada dates for his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which go on sale Monday, February 3rd. It'll be followed by US tour dates this summer with Billy Currington. The run will kick off in June in Florida and take them through Los Angeles, San Diego, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Moore will take his Solitary Tracks World Tour across Europe and the UK this spring as well.

"Around You" follows the release of "Bad Spot," a dreamy, piano-led confession that reveals a weathered soul finally growing up. Rolling Stone called it "intensely personal" and Billboard lauded his "rugged, heart-on-his-sleeve vocal," while Music Row stated "As usual, his delivery is urgent and believable" and American Songwriter raved "Moore officially revealed his next career chapter - and it's a rich one."

His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is a resonant opus from beginning to end, and a testament to Moore's wanderlust drive to pave his own path and explore new horizons. He has already teased several new songs providing an early glimpse at the album, including the "blistering" (Billboard) "Live Here to Work," the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," as well as the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" and the slow-burning track "Wildfire."

There are many paths to follow in an artistic career, but for Kip Moore, the choice has always been a clear "forward," even if he has to go it alone. With Solitary Tracks, his internal compass is stronger than ever. Harboring an established reputation as a soulful troubadour with solid country roots and a global platform, Kip has emerged as one of only a few country artists who's international footprint is just as deep as his stateside base, built by years of slow, painstaking effort and tireless touring, with fans latching on to a creative force of nature who'll never sell his soul. And now, Solitary Tracks takes them deeper into the creative wild.

Embracing his lifelong drive to break new ground, Solitary Tracks is like nothing Moore has ever done. It's an album of intensity on all levels - vocally, lyrically, and sonically - as Moore focuses his incisive pen inward. Co-produced by Moore with Jaren Johnston and additional production by Oscar Charles and Jay Joyce, its first half marks a deep-feeling acknowledgement of his solitary place, while its second part is the start of a new phase. Taken together, they wrap a defiant sense of personal growth in a raw, roots-and-soul package. Freed up by a new, globally minded label partner in Virgin Music Group, Kip is once again in a position to trust his gut.

Solitary Tracks Tracklisting:

01) High Hopes

02) Solitary Tracks

03) Pretty Horses

04) Livin' Side

05) Around You

06) Half Full Cup

07) Bad Spot

08) Straight Line Boots

09) Rivers Don't Run

10) Burn

11) Like Ya Stole It

12) Southern Son

13) Learning As I Go

14) Alley Cat

15) Live Here to Work

16) Love And War

17) Flowers In December

18) Forever is a Lie

19) Wildfire

20) Tough Enough

21) Good Things Never Last

22) Take What You Can Get

23) Only Me

Tour Dates:

04/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/05 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

04/06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

04/10 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

04/11 - Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Dance Hall

04/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

04/15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino/Club Regent Event Centre

04/17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ The Machine Shop

04/18 - Sudbury, ON @ The Grand

04/19 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

04/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle

05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13

05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy

06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo

06/27 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

06/28 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

07/10 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*

07/11 - Ben, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

07/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/19 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

07/25 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater*

07/26 - Doswell, VA @ Servpro Pavilion*

08/01 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

08/02 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

09/05 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre*

09/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

09/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

09/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

09/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

09/20 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

* with Billy Currington

Related Stories

Kip Moore Previews Double Album With 'Bad Spot' Video

Kip Moore Shares 'Wildfire' Video And Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles

Watch Kip Moore Go Grunge For 'Live Here to Work' Video

News > Kip Moore