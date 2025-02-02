Alli Walker Recruits Gretchen Wilson For 'First Time Living'

(AB) Country singer-songwriter Alli Walker is excited to announce the release of her latest single, "First Time Living," featuring country music icon Gretchen Wilson. The song marks an emotional and reflective chapter in Walker's career, offering an intimate look at the complexities of life and giving grace.

Co-written by Alli Walker, Whitney Duncan, and Kat Higgins, "First Time Living" reflects on the shared experiences and mistakes that come with being human. The song's relatable lyrics delve into themes of motherhood, generational understanding, and the realization that no one has it all figured out - it's all part of the learning process. With Walker's warm vocals paired with Wilson's powerful presence, the song creates a perfect harmony that resonates deeply with listeners.

"'First Time Living' is about giving ourselves and each other grace as we go through life's challenges," said Alli Walker. "It's a reminder that we all make mistakes, but we are doing our best with what we know at the time. I'm honored to have Gretchen join me on this track and share her incredible voice on such a personal song."

"I was on the road and got an email from a good friend of mine saying hey just listen to this song and see if there's anything that you like about it," shared Gretchen. "And I just cried my eyes out all the way through listening to it because it sounded like my story and no one had really connected with it lyrically in that way before. So I texted him back and said absolutely I want to be a part of it. I sent it to my Mom who is the original redneck woman saying 'you gotta hear this Mom.'"

The single is produced by Karen Kosowski and features a talented group of musicians, including Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, Todd Lombardo on mandolin, and Marc Rogers on upright bass. The song was recorded and mixed at The Holodeck South in Nashville and mastered by Nathan Dantzler at thehitlab.

"First Time Living" follows the success of Alli's previous hits like "I Like Big Trucks," "Creek" and "Dirt On Us." The song will resonate with listeners who appreciate heartfelt, authentic storytelling that blends traditional country sounds with modern influences. Alli's voice, paired with Gretchen Wilson's, brings a fresh yet nostalgic energy to the track that is sure to connect with fans new and old.

