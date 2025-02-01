Alt-Pop Duo joan Deliver 'magic'

(MUSES) Acclaimed alt-pop duo joan, who have garnered over 200 million global streams and more than one million monthly listeners across streaming platforms, continue to expand their musical narrative with their upcoming single, "magic," out today via Photo Finish Records. Written and produced entirely by joan (Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford), "magic" captures the band's signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and expansive pop production.

"magic" is a song that reflects the beautifully fleeting nature of life's moments. As the band explains, 'magic' is the feeling of something too good to be true, the feeling of living in a dream and wondering when you'll wake up, the feeling that the future must be tragic because the present just feels too good. 'magic' is a romanticization of this beautifully boring life, a reminder that nothing in life - good or bad - lasts."

The accompanying video for "magic," is set against a backdrop of swirling skies, capturing the chaos and beauty of a storm, while perfectly complementing the song's themes of love, heartbreak, and life's unpredictability.

The new single follows joan's recently released tracks, "heartbodymindsoul" and "eyes," marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the band since their 2023 debut album, superglue. Their sound continues to evolve, seamlessly blending infectious pop hooks with genre-pushing elements that resonate with their growing global fanbase. Known for crafting music in their recently built Little Rock, AR home studio, joan's hands-on approach extends to collaborations with artists like Mckenna Grace and J-pop sensation NOA.

This past fall, joan toured with MisterWives on the MisterWives: Just For One Night! Fall Tour, showcasing their dynamic live performances. Over the years, the duo has sold out shows across the globe, including 15,000+ capacity venues in Asia and headlining festivals in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. They've also supported artists such as COIN, Bloc Party, The Aces, The Maine, and Jeremy Zucker, while headlining their own U.S. tours.

joan's journey began with their debut EP portra and has since flourished through fan-favorite releases like cloudy & partly cloudy, hi & bye, and superglue. With each project, they continue to expand their loyal following, driven by their authenticity and ever-evolving artistry.

