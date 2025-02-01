Bobby Bones Premieres Comedically Inspirational Coming To CMT

(The GreenRoom) Radio and television personality Bobby Bones' special COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL is set to premiere on CMT Tues., Feb. 4 at 9/8c, with an encore airing Sat., Feb. 8 at 12/11c, following CMT's Hot 20.
The one-of-a-kind mix of comedy, music, and inspiration toured sold-out theaters across the country, with Bones sharing stories spanning from his hometown of Mountain Pine, AR (pop. 577) to the bright lights of Hollywood, CA (pop. 3.8 million) and everywhere in between.
COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL includes advice from Dolly Parton, an impromptu performance by Jake Owen, a Raging Idiots concert, and lively conversations with audience members from all walks of life.
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Announce Return Of Million Dollar Show
Bobby Bones Adds Dates for Comedically Inspirational On Tour
Bobby Bones Announces Full Comedically Inspirational On Tour
Bobby Bones Announces Return of Comedically Inspirational On Tour
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
Kenny Chesney's Sphere Las Vegas Tickets Almost Gone- Kacey Musgraves Shares 'Deeper Well' Mini-Documentary- more
Stream Tiesto's 'Prismatic: Pack 1'- G-Eazy Announces Helium Tour- Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Release 'G3 Reunion Live'
Jerry Cantrell Launches I Want Blood North American Tour
Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video
Bryan Ferry And Amelia Barratt Preview 'Loose Talk' With 'Orchestra' Video
Goose Stream 'Give It Time' Video
House Of Lords Deliver 'Cry Of The Wicked' Video
L.S. Dunes Mark Album Release With 'Forgiveness' Video
Sun Dont Shine (Type O Negative, Crowbar, Down) Deliver 'The Promise Song'