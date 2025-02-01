.

Bobby Bones Premieres Comedically Inspirational Coming To CMT

(The GreenRoom) Radio and television personality Bobby Bones' special COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL is set to premiere on CMT Tues., Feb. 4 at 9/8c, with an encore airing Sat., Feb. 8 at 12/11c, following CMT's Hot 20.

The one-of-a-kind mix of comedy, music, and inspiration toured sold-out theaters across the country, with Bones sharing stories spanning from his hometown of Mountain Pine, AR (pop. 577) to the bright lights of Hollywood, CA (pop. 3.8 million) and everywhere in between.

COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL includes advice from Dolly Parton, an impromptu performance by Jake Owen, a Raging Idiots concert, and lively conversations with audience members from all walks of life.

