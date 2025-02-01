Cameron Whitcomb Takes Fans 'Hundred Mile High'

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb has shared his larger-than-life new single, "Hundred Mile High". Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley, the breakneck-paced anthem brings a frenetic new energy to Whitcomb's wildly colorful yet deeply lived-in storytelling.
"'Hundred Mile High' is a story from my youth, inspired by moments that stuck with me," says Whitcomb. "I hope people connect with it in their own way and take whatever they need from it whether it brings back a memory, hits a feeling, or just lets them escape for a bit."
"Hundred Mile High" continues what has already proven a busy 2025, including the release of "Medusa (Acoustic)," a new stripped-down rendition of his captivating fan favorite, "Medusa". Featured as one of Billboard's "5 Must-Hear New Country Songs," upon release, the original version of "Medusa" has quickly amassed over 26M global streams and counting.
Recently featured globally on the cover of Apple Music's Today Country and named to both Spotify and Amazon Music's 2025 Artists To Watch lists as well as Shazam's Fast Forward 2025, Whitcomb is poised to embark on his biggest US headline tour thus far. The Hundred Mile High Tour gets underway March 13 at Charlotte, NC's Amos Southend and continues through early April. A number of dates have quickly sold out, including a stop at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on March 28, prompting a second show at the same venue on March 24.
The Nanaimo, BC-based artist - who is also set for a series of February headline dates in his home country of Canada - will follow the Hundred Mile High Tour by traveling Down Under for a largely sold-out tour of Australia as special guest supporting RIAA Platinum-certified country singer-songwriter Sam Barber on his ongoing Restless Mind Tour. Additional dates in the US, Canada, and more will be announced soon.
FEBRUARY
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
24 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
MARCH
13 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
14 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
15 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's in Five Points
19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
20 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall (SOLD OUT)
22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
24 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)
28 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy at Mahall's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
APRIL
2 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium (SOLD OUT)
4 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy (SOLD OUT)
5 - Detroit, MI - El Club
9 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
10 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom
11 - Winterville, GA - Georgia Rodeo
12 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo
22 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social *
23 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social * (SOLD OUT)
25 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory * (SOLD OUT)
26 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre * (SOLD OUT)
27 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre
29 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)
30 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse
MAY
1 - Brisbane, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall
* w/ Sam Barber - Restless Mind Tour
Cameron Whitcomb Unplugs For New Version Of 'Medusa'
Cameron Whitcomb Announces The Hundred Mile High Tour
Cameron Whitcomb Announce Quitter EP With 'Love Myself'
