Cameron Whitcomb Takes Fans 'Hundred Mile High'

(Atlantic) Cameron Whitcomb has shared his larger-than-life new single, "Hundred Mile High". Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley, the breakneck-paced anthem brings a frenetic new energy to Whitcomb's wildly colorful yet deeply lived-in storytelling.

"'Hundred Mile High' is a story from my youth, inspired by moments that stuck with me," says Whitcomb. "I hope people connect with it in their own way and take whatever they need from it whether it brings back a memory, hits a feeling, or just lets them escape for a bit."

"Hundred Mile High" continues what has already proven a busy 2025, including the release of "Medusa (Acoustic)," a new stripped-down rendition of his captivating fan favorite, "Medusa". Featured as one of Billboard's "5 Must-Hear New Country Songs," upon release, the original version of "Medusa" has quickly amassed over 26M global streams and counting.

Recently featured globally on the cover of Apple Music's Today Country and named to both Spotify and Amazon Music's 2025 Artists To Watch lists as well as Shazam's Fast Forward 2025, Whitcomb is poised to embark on his biggest US headline tour thus far. The Hundred Mile High Tour gets underway March 13 at Charlotte, NC's Amos Southend and continues through early April. A number of dates have quickly sold out, including a stop at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on March 28, prompting a second show at the same venue on March 24.

The Nanaimo, BC-based artist - who is also set for a series of February headline dates in his home country of Canada - will follow the Hundred Mile High Tour by traveling Down Under for a largely sold-out tour of Australia as special guest supporting RIAA Platinum-certified country singer-songwriter Sam Barber on his ongoing Restless Mind Tour. Additional dates in the US, Canada, and more will be announced soon.

FEBRUARY

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

24 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

MARCH

13 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

14 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

15 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's in Five Points

19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

20 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall (SOLD OUT)

22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

28 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy at Mahall's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

APRIL

2 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium (SOLD OUT)

4 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy (SOLD OUT)

5 - Detroit, MI - El Club

9 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

10 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

11 - Winterville, GA - Georgia Rodeo

12 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo

22 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social *

23 - Perth, Australia - Freo.Social * (SOLD OUT)

25 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory * (SOLD OUT)

26 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

27 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theatre

29 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)

30 - Sydney, Australia - Roundhouse

MAY

1 - Brisbane, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall

* w/ Sam Barber - Restless Mind Tour

