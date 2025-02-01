Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album

(Columbia) Central Cee has claimed the Number 1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with his debut album, Can't Rush Greatness. This monumental achievement marks a historic moment for UK rap, solidifying Central Cee's dominance on both the domestic and international stage. The West London rapper continues to set records, break barriers, and elevate UK rap to new global heights.

With this chart-topping debut, Central Cee becomes the first UK rapper to have a Number 1 album in over a year. Beyond the UK, Can't Rush Greatness has dominated international charts, peaking at #1 in 71 countries on Apple Music's Top Albums Chart (Friday) and securing #1 on Spotify's Top Album Debuts: Global, USA, and UK.

Can't Rush Greatness has dominated International charts, already storming to #1 in seven markets including Germany (where Cench has become the first ever UK rapper to do so), the Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, New Zealand. On release day Cench achieved the highest day of global streams for a UK rapper in history, hit #15 on Spotify's Top Global Artists chart and topped Apple Music's Albums charts in 71 countries. Trending Top 10 on the Billboard 200, Can't Rush Greatness is expected to break the record for the highest charting UK rap album in Billboard chart history this Sunday.

Central Cee's Can't Rush Greatness has shattered streaming records. The album recorded the biggest opening day for a rap album globally in 2025 and the biggest streaming day of all time for a UK rapper globally on Spotify. Without the three-track cap, the entire album would have charted in the UK Top 100 Singles Chart.

Beyond the album's success, Central Cee achieves a career first two singles in the UK Top 10 simultaneously, whilst clocking his 10th UK Top 10 single. Additionally, he has three singles in the UK Top 20 as a solo artist-a feat he previously achieved only with his Dave collaboration.

On Spotify, six tracks from Can't Rush Greatness landed in the Top 10 Global Song Debuts, further proving his international reach. Global Week 1 album streams are on track to reach 150-160 million, setting yet another benchmark for UK rap.

Recorded across multiple locations worldwide, Can't Rush Greatness reflects Central Cee's evolution as an artist, blending raw lyricism, bold production, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The project features high-profile collaborations, including "Truth In The Lies." ft Lil Durk, "GBP" ft 21 Savage, "CRG" ft. Dave, "Ten" ft. Skepta, and "Gata" ft. Young Miko, showcasing a blend of raw storytelling, intricate lyricism, and genre-defying production. Can't Rush Greatness has already broken records, with the lead single "GBP" featuring 21 Savage debuting in the UK Top 10 and becoming the first UK rap single of 2025 to achieve this milestone.

The album explores themes of resilience, success, and personal growth, offering a raw look into his rise from the streets of West London to global recognition. With a mix of hard-hitting anthems, introspective storytelling, and genre-blending collaborations, Central Cee delivers a project that reflects both his struggles and triumphs, proving that true greatness is built over time.

With this milestone, Central Cee continues to redefine UK rap on a global scale, proving that patience, perseverance, and authenticity are the keys to long-term success.

Related Stories

Central Cee Delivers 'Can't Rush Greatness'

Central Cee and 21 Savage Team Up For 'GBP'

Central Cee announces Debut Album With 'One By One'

News > Central Cee