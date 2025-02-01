Daniel Seavey Announces New Album And Tour

(Atlantic) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Daniel Seavey has announced his highly anticipated full-length solo debut album, Second Wind, arriving March 7th via Atlantic.

The 12-track project is previewed today by title track "Second Wind," continuing a dynamic run of collaborations with chart-topping writer/producer Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber), pulling from Seavey's ultimate early-aughts pop-rock inspirations.

Seavey has also today announced his international headline Second Wind Tour, kicking off March 18th in Dallas, TX with US stops including The Novo in Los Angeles on March 26th and Irving Plaza in New York City on April 13th.

Daniel Seavey marks a multi-year creative journey, crafting his solo voice and evolving into the artist he was destined to be. 2024 saw Seavey command some of the biggest stages of his solo career, including a festival debut at Lollapalooza which became amongst the most viral sets of the weekend.

Seavey also spent much of the year on the road supporting Benson Boone on both US and UK legs of his tour, and Dean Lewis across a widely successful Australia/New Zealand tour during which he previewed music off the new album in real-time.

With fans already having learned the lyrics along his shows, "Second Wind" adds to an exciting collection of tracks off the upcoming full-length project, including "Gateway Drug," "The Older You Get" and "Other People."

