Foxy Shazam Deliver 'Rhumbatorium'

(Ngagency) Foxy Shazam roared into 2025 with a fiery new single "Rhumbatorium" and the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album Animality Opera. While the release date remains a mystery to all but an esoteric few, we know the album will appear on the bands boutique label EEEOOOAH.
Acclaimed for their over-the-top visual style and singular songwriting and playing ability, Foxy Shazam has done 'it' again with "Rhumbatorium". The vocals throughout are soaring and theatrical, underpinned by strong performances from the band. A cacophony of horns, guitars, and drums take the listener on a sonic rollercoaster ride culminating in a powerful spoken word verse by fellow artist and collaborator Shamon Cassette.
The song never quite slips into chaos while brazenly hurtling toward aural places unknown, but the option to do so never seems off the table. The raw, stripped down production style points toward the visceral experience fans can expect from the forthcoming album and harkens back to the roots of the band.
Foxy Shazam To Deliver The Heart Behead You On Valentine's Day
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'- Stream Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem'- more
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast
Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video
Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums
Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'
Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'