Foxy Shazam Deliver 'Rhumbatorium'

02-01-2025
(Ngagency) Foxy Shazam roared into 2025 with a fiery new single "Rhumbatorium" and the announcement of their forthcoming ninth studio album Animality Opera. While the release date remains a mystery to all but an esoteric few, we know the album will appear on the bands boutique label EEEOOOAH.

Acclaimed for their over-the-top visual style and singular songwriting and playing ability, Foxy Shazam has done 'it' again with "Rhumbatorium". The vocals throughout are soaring and theatrical, underpinned by strong performances from the band. A cacophony of horns, guitars, and drums take the listener on a sonic rollercoaster ride culminating in a powerful spoken word verse by fellow artist and collaborator Shamon Cassette.

The song never quite slips into chaos while brazenly hurtling toward aural places unknown, but the option to do so never seems off the table. The raw, stripped down production style points toward the visceral experience fans can expect from the forthcoming album and harkens back to the roots of the band.

