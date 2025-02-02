Garrett Bradford Asks 'Do You? (I Do)' With New Single

(AristoPR) Garrett Bradford continues to turn heads with the release of his latest single, "Do You? (I Do)". The track marks the second release from his forthcoming album, Honkiest of Tonkers - Part 1. "Do You? I Do" follows the success of "Watching You Burn," which quickly gained traction, landing on coveted playlists such as Spotify's All New Country, CMT's Roundup, and ACM's Fresh New Finds. With the growing momentum, Bradford continues to solidify his presence as a rising star in the country music scene.

Co-written by Garrett Bradford and Greg Manuel Sr., "Do You? (I Do)" is a reflective ballad that explores the emotions of lost love and the hope for reconciliation. The song delves into themes of second chances, healing, and the enduring power of connection. In the verses, the narrator reveals their growth and introspection, confronting doubts and regrets while yearning for a new chapter with their former partner. The chorus captures the bittersweet nostalgia of "what could have been" and a shared hope that a love so profound is worth revisiting.

"'Do You? (I Do)' is one of my favorite songs on this album. I love the rich, classic tones we crafted in the studio and the raw simplicity of the lyrics-we captured something timeless and honest in this song," says Bradford.

The first installment of Bradford's forthcoming 2-part album, Honkiest of Tonkers, debuts February 21, 2025, with the second following on April 11, 2025. Leading up to each album release, fans will have the opportunity to stream a series of unreleased focal tracks that spotlight Bradford's signature storytelling and honky-tonk grit. The series kicks off with songs from the first album, beginning with "Watching You Burn" on January 17, followed by "Do You? (I Do)" on January 31. Tracks from the second album will drop shortly after, starting with "She Loves Horses" on March 21 and "Firefly" on April 4. Each album is a rowdy roundup of Bradford's best-loved songs, including fan-favorite singles previously released, alongside fresh, boot-stomping originals that cut straight to the heart of his honky-tonk soul.

Raised on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas, and deeply connected to the Western and rodeo lifestyle, Garrett's music is infused with authenticity and a genuine understanding of the cowboy way of life. His background in ranching, rodeo, and bucking stock, combined with his natural talent as a songwriter and performer, makes him a true storyteller who captures the heart and soul of the West in every song.

Bradford made a remarkable debut on the Texas music scene in 2020 with his breakout single, "This Way of Life," featured on the hit TV series Yellowstone (Season 3, Episode 9). The song's spotlight moment catapulted Bradford into the limelight, becoming the most Shazammed country song in the U.S. the day after its airing and climbing to #32 on the iTunes Country Top 40 chart.

In 2023, Bradford was recognized as the songwriting winner of Texas Songwriter U, a prestigious program hosted by Jack Ingram, Liz Rose, and BMI. With over 60,000 monthly streams and a loyal fanbase, Bradford has solidified his place in the world of Texas country music, performing more than 600 shows and keeping dance floors packed across the state.

Now splitting his time between Nashville and Texas, Bradford has been honing his craft with some of the industry's most respected songwriters, including Leslie Satcher ("Troubadour"/George Strait, "Prove You Wrong"/Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris), Tom Douglas ("House That Built Me"/Miranda Lambert, "We Made Love"/Alabama, "I Run To You"/Lady Antebellum), and Phil O'Donnell ("Give It All We Got Tonight"/George Strait, "Doin' What She Likes"/Blake Shelton, "She Won't Be Lonely Long"/Clay Walker).

His ability to blend authentic Texas grit with compelling lyrics and dynamic performances positions Honkiest of Tonkers as a standout project that true country fans can appreciate.

Related Stories

Garrett Bradford 'Watching You Burn' With New Song

Garrett Bradford Releasing 2-Part Honkiest of Tonkers Album

News > Garrett Bradford