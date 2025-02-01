Goose Stream 'Give It Time' Video

(BHM) Goose are excited to share the official music video for the euphoric first single, "Give It Time," from their new album, Everything Must Go, arriving via No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25.

Everything Must Go was heralded earlier in the week with the release of "Give It Time," a song which, like the solitary voice of doubt that rattles through the mind in our loneliest hours, starts gently but soon begins to build, buoyed by the steadying cadence of a bass drum. As the music intensifies, unfurling with soaring guitar and five-part harmonies, the uncertainty of the opening measures begins to crack, revealing in its place a perpetual message of hope. The video - filmed, edited, and directed by Michael Nuchareno - features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and explosive live shows that perfectly match the powerful development and crescendo of the song's message of strength derived from new beginnings.

Everything Must Go is the Connecticut-based quintet's first new studio LP in close to three years. It is the first release since 2022's critically acclaimed Dripfield, Everything Must Go, produced by D. James Goodwin, marks the band's evolution since its inception in 2014. Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters - primarily songs written throughout the band's recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band's evolving, dynamic sound.

"These songs all come from different times and places in a way that captures a part of the journey of the band," Mitarotonda says. "It moves through time for us, but not in a tidy, linear way. Like the band, it's okay for things to feel more like a landscape sometimes and less like a singular cohesive statement. It mixes different moods and ideas and characters. The through line is that each piece is part of that journey and that everyone is welcome to the party."

For fans and newcomers alike, Everything Must Go is an arrival of sorts - a journey through the group's past and present. It's also a statement of intent.

"As we were experiencing a significant change in the lives of the band, as well as reflecting on the multitude of fast past changes unfolding around all of us constantly, the title continued to take on many layers of meaning throughout the process," Mitarotonda says. "The idea was to throw everything at this project. To wipe the slate clean."

Goose will celebrate Everything Must Go with perhaps the most momentous live run of the hard-working band's career thus far, highlighted by their first-ever headline show at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden (June 28). Today sees the "Everything Must Go Summer Tour" expanded with additional headline dates, beginning May 30 at Bend, OR's Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Highlights include two-night stands at Chesterfield, MO's The Factory (June 10-11) and Cleveland, OH's Jacobs Pavilion (June 24-25), as well as a very special homecoming return to New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl (June 29).

Related Stories

Goose Declare 'Everything Must Go' With New Album

Mountain Jam Reveal Mystery Headliner

Goose To Make Madison Square Garden Debut On Summer Tour

Goose Tap War On Drugs, Dawes and More For Viva El Gonzo Festival

News > Goose