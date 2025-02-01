House Of Lords Deliver 'Cry Of The Wicked' Video

(Freeman) House Of Lords shares a music video for their new single, "Cry of the Wicked", from their latest album 'Full Tilt Overdrive', the band's twelfth studio album, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album is produced by vocalist James Christian and keyboardist Mark Mangold and is an inspired collection that proudly stands among the best in the band's repertoire.

About the song, vocalist James Christian states: "Drowning in the tears of the innocent, you hear the 'Cry of the Wicked'-retribution unleashed for evil deeds."

House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All of these ingredients you will find in abundance on 'Full Tilt Overdrive'.

HOUSE OF LORDS is now formed by the legendary singer James Christian - the sole member who appeared on all the band's albums - guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with 'World Upside Down,' the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (Touch, Michael Bolton, Drive, She Said) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (Lions Share, Ignition, Therion). This is the same line-up that appeared on the previous album 'Saints And Sinners' however they are now definitely more gelled and have produced a more focused and extremely ambitious new album with no weak points.

With plans to bring these new songs to stages across Europe and the States, HOUSE OF LORDS continues to be a driving force in the hard rock scene.

