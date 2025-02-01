James Bay Shares 'Sunshine In The Room' Featuring Jon Batiste

(Mercury) Back with a bright, bold, and brilliant anthem for 2025, three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay shares a brand new single entitled "Sunshine In The Room" featuring Jon Batiste available now. It stands out as his very first collaboration with 5x-GRAMMY Award winner, EMMY Award winner, and Academy Award winner Batiste.

Regarding the song, Bay said, "Working with Jon Batiste for 'Sunshine In The Room' is an experience I will never ever forget. He literally burst into the studio like a ray of sunshine and brought so much joy to the sound of the record and the work. He's a total inspiration, and I hope we can work together again. The song is about having someone in your life who truly lights up the room as soon as they walk in."

Bottling this light, the track's slick guitar struts through a swinging piano melody anchored to a head-nodding beat. The back-and-forth between Bay and Batiste radiates unfiltered joy over horns and handclaps. It culminates on a soaring refrain, "You burn so bright. You're like sunshine in the room." "Sunshine In The Room" is ultimately heartfelt, hypnotic, and heavenly!

About the collaboration, Batiste added "James is such a beautiful soul and a great musician. Grateful to make a new friend and create music together. Really excited for the world to hear this song, it impossible to not love the vibes on this one!"

Bay will return to the road in North America for his much-anticipated "Up All Night" Tour this Spring. It marks his first full-scale U.S. headline run since 2023. This jaunt kicks off on April 21 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 28 at MTELUS in Montreal, QC. Of course, the tour notably shares its moniker with his fan favorite 2024 single "Up All Night" with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. The single catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart as Bay's first-ever radio #1 in the States.

