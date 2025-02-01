.

James Bay Shares 'Sunshine In The Room' Featuring Jon Batiste

02-01-2025
James Bay Shares 'Sunshine In The Room' Featuring Jon Batiste

(Mercury) Back with a bright, bold, and brilliant anthem for 2025, three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay shares a brand new single entitled "Sunshine In The Room" featuring Jon Batiste available now. It stands out as his very first collaboration with 5x-GRAMMY Award winner, EMMY Award winner, and Academy Award winner Batiste.

Regarding the song, Bay said, "Working with Jon Batiste for 'Sunshine In The Room' is an experience I will never ever forget. He literally burst into the studio like a ray of sunshine and brought so much joy to the sound of the record and the work. He's a total inspiration, and I hope we can work together again. The song is about having someone in your life who truly lights up the room as soon as they walk in."

Bottling this light, the track's slick guitar struts through a swinging piano melody anchored to a head-nodding beat. The back-and-forth between Bay and Batiste radiates unfiltered joy over horns and handclaps. It culminates on a soaring refrain, "You burn so bright. You're like sunshine in the room." "Sunshine In The Room" is ultimately heartfelt, hypnotic, and heavenly!

About the collaboration, Batiste added "James is such a beautiful soul and a great musician. Grateful to make a new friend and create music together. Really excited for the world to hear this song, it impossible to not love the vibes on this one!"

Bay will return to the road in North America for his much-anticipated "Up All Night" Tour this Spring. It marks his first full-scale U.S. headline run since 2023. This jaunt kicks off on April 21 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 28 at MTELUS in Montreal, QC. Of course, the tour notably shares its moniker with his fan favorite 2024 single "Up All Night" with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. The single catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart as Bay's first-ever radio #1 in the States.

Related Stories
James Bay Shares 'Sunshine In The Room' Featuring Jon Batiste

The Lumineers Preview Their First Live Album With 'Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)' Video

James Bay Gets Nostalgic With 'All My Broken Pieces'

James Bay Releases 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad' Video

News > James Bay

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more

Day In Country

Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'- Stream Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem'- more

Day In Pop

The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Latest News

The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast

Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video

Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour

The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'

Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'