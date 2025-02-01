Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Release 'G3 Reunion Live'

(Noble) The original G3 touring line-up has arrived with "G3 Reunion Live," out now worldwide on earMUSIC. The album captures the guitar magic of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai on their sold-out 2024 US tour. This electrifying reunion features the three icons who first joined forces in 1996 and showcases boundary-pushing performances that define G3.

Fans will enjoy full sets from each, including hits like Satriani's "Big Bad Moon," Johnson's "Desert Rose," and Vai's "Zeus in Chains," along with a thrilling encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.

"G3 Reunion Live" is more than "just" a live album. It's a full length set from each artist plus a G3 encore jam and the first G3 release in 20 years. The deluxe edition features unique coloured vinyl for each artist, a G3 jam splatter LP, and a 64-page photo book with 2 CDs of the full show. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with photo booklet and 4 LP gatefold and digital. Check it out here

"Playing with Joe and Steve was an affirmation that while we all want to push the envelope of musical boundaries; we also want to share our heart experience..." - Eric Johnson

"A G3 tour is always an electrifying experience...." - Steve Vai

"Reuniting with Eric and Steve this year, commemorating the very first G3 tour of '96, was nothing short of glorious." - Joe Satriani

