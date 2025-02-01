Kacey Musgraves Shares 'Deeper Well' Mini-Documentary

(BT) Kacey Musgraves has released a new mini-documentary chronicling the recording of her critically lauded album "Deeper Well." The film, "Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well (The Making of the Album)," visits with Kacey and her co-producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk laboring at NYC's famed Electric Lady studios over the course of months.

An intimate look at the creative process as the album comes together, the film also features footage of Kacey in frigid Iceland filming the music video for the album's title track.

"Deeper Well" has garnered four 2025 Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical. Musgraves fifth 2025 Grammy Award nomination is in the category Best Americana Performance for the song "Don't Do Me Good," with Madi Diaz. In 2023 Musgraves achieved her first Hot 100 #1 for "I Remember Everything," a duet with Zach Bryan. In 2024 the song won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song by a Duo or Group making Kacey the only artist ever to receive a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo performance and Best Country Duo or Group performance. "I Remember Everything" is the first country music duet in 40 years since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers "Islands in the Stream" (1983) to reach #1 on the Hot 100.

Kacey recently completed her "Deeper Well World Tour" with sold-out shows across the globe including Nashville, London, Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Brussels, Chicago and more.

