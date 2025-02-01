Kenny Chesney's Sphere Las Vegas Tickets Almost Gone

(EBM) Kenny Chesney knew when he signed on to a series of shows at the groundbreaking Sphere, he was going to bring his songs into a world of wrap-around visual, sound quality that defies the imagination and the opportunity to bring No Shoes Nation into another dimension. Something that almost defies comprehension, the notion of "you have to see it to believe it" didn't stop the people who have made the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar's summer stadium tours a celebration of living, loving, friends, fun and positivity.

With the official on-sale day seeing most of the tickets snapped up, most of the inventory is gone. With only a few Sandbar tickets, VIP packages and scattered tickets available, the rush to see the man Variety called "country music's only true long-term stadium act" demonstrates a curiosity for new experiences that matches Chesney's own.

"You never know when you do something outside the box if people will follow you," Chesney admits. "I had a feeling as hard as No Shoes Nation sings all these songs back to me summer after summer, the chance to take this singular deep dive into them would hit them the same way it hit me. To be wrapped in this sound quality and all new visuals means a whole different way to get inside the music, and they're as ready as I am."

Only the sixth act and first country artist to play Sphere, Chesney understood it would mean re-thinking various aspects of how he and his band approach his legendary live shows. From the wrap-around 160,000 square foot screen that extends from the stage across the domed ceiling, as well as sound dialed in almost to each specific seat, the experience of how the music will hit wasn't lost on him. Plus, these shows will be his only tour dates for 2025.

"Sometimes you want to go where other acts haven't been yet," Chesney explained. "You don't always know what's going to happen, but that adds to the excitement. Anyone who loves music wants to get as immersed in it as possible. For me, Sphere offered something you can't experience anywhere else - and even before we get there, I'm already finding myself in spaces with the songs and visuals I'd never thought of. It's like magic, only better."

Many fans are making a weekend of it. Whether seeking to bundle tickets through Vibee VIP packages offering The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas special rates as part of the block of rooms set aside for these shows, or merely purchasing one of the remaining tickets, No Shoes Nation can have a weekend in Vegas as part of country music history in the making. As Chesney's rousing "Just To Say We Did" is scaling the country radio charts, few songs capture the spark and shoot your shot of this moment.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

