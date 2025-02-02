Lainey Wilson Launching Whirlwind World Tour

(BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson confirms her Whirlwind World Tour to kick off in March. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light and Wrangler, the tour will include stops at Zurich's X-TRA, Paris' Elysée Montmartre, New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others.

Special guests on the tour include ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows. Wilson's Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 8:00am local time.

Citi is the official card of the Whirlwind World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10:00PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale for the Whirlwind World Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Pre-sale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10:00PM local time.

March 4-Zurich, CH-X-TRA~

March 6-Antwerp, BE-De Roma~

March 8-Rotterdam, NL-Rotterdam Ahoy

March 9-Berlin, DE-Uber Eats Music Hall

March 12-Copenhagen, DK-Vega Main~

March 14-London, UK-O2 Arena

March 15-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena

March 16-Glasgow, Scotland-The SSE Hydro

March 18-Kingston upon Thames, UK-Banquet Records

March 19-Paris, FR-Elysée Montmartre~

May 30-Panama City Beach, FL-Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

May 31-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

June 6-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 20-Wildwood, NJ-Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest

June 27-Cadott, WI-Country Fest

July 12-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival

August 14-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*

August 15-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

August 16-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*

August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 22-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center*

August 23-Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*

August 28-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 29-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*

August 30-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*

September 11-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†

September 13-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena†

September 18-Austin, TX-Moody Center‡

September 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡

September 20-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

September 25-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage§

September 26-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre§

September 27-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena§

October 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena||

October 3-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center§

October 4-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center§

October 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden§

October 11-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center§

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena||

October 18-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center||

October 24-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center#

November 7-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#

November 8-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#

~with special guest Zach Meadows

*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts

†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson

‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

Related Stories

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup

Watch Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'

News > Lainey Wilson