L.S. Dunes Mark Album Release With 'Forgiveness' Video

(BPM) L.S. Dunes has released new music video "Forgiveness" from their highly anticipated sophomore album Violet, out now via Fantasy Records. Featuring recent singles "Violet", "Paper Tigers", "Machines", and "Fatal Deluxe", the new album sees L.S. Dunes embracing the magic in everyday life.

"The process of writing and recording this record took me someplace I've never been and showed me things I've never seen," recalls front man Anthony Green. "There was a point where I was dead set on telling the story, but during the process of collaborating I started to realize that 'Violet' had taken all of us someplace different and showed us all different things and started to see something bigger than just my experience.

"He continues: "I will say that this record might be here to reflect back on whatever it is you go looking for in music because music is magic and magic is real. Music is magic."

On the band's new single "Forgiveness", Travis Stever shares: "This is a song that lived in all of us for years. We had it in us way before we even knew each other. We could only bring it to life together. Each individual brings a certain element and strength to the song that gives it its wings."

"Late one night while working on the preproduction for Past Lives Travis started finger picking these chords and it hit me like a ton of bricks, I immediately heard the whole (instrumental) song in my head," adds Frank Iero. "We worked out most of the arrangement and instrumentation in demo form and I just knew it had the potential to be something really special. But we were brand new at working together at that point and we had a lot of songs that were coming together right before recording... and honestly, looking back I don't think this song would have fit on Past Lives, so I'm really glad it sat and waited for us. I think it might be one of most beautiful songs I have had a hand in creating, and it really rides that line of fragility meets power that I adore."

Following a successful fall US tour, L.S. Dunes will be back on the road supporting Rise Against this February in the UK / EU.

Afterwards the band will embark on their newly announced month-long North American headline tour. The tour kicks off on April 8th, featuring From Indian Lakes, as well as Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, and Plague Vendor on select dates.

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:

4/8 - Austin, TX @ The Parish #

4/9 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

4/11 - Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage #

4/12 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

4/14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage **

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts **

4/16 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair **

4/18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes **

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw **

4/21 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City **

4/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground **

4/23 - Detroit, MI @ Shelter **

4/25 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar &

4/26 - Chicago, IL @ Outset &

4/28 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam &

4/29 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

5/1 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater &

5/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

5/5 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom &

5/6 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre &

5/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's 365 &

5/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco &

5/10 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box &

5/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &

# - Derek Zanetti

** - Night Sins

& - Plague Vendor

