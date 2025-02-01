Mackenzy Mackay Streams New Song 'Keeper'

(Arista) Singer & songwriter Mackenzy Mackay has released his brand new single, "Keeper," out now via Arista Records. "Keeper" is written & performed by Mackenzy and features electric guitars and drums more prominently than on some of his previous releases. These are coupled with his trademark knack for a catchy melody and his heartfelt, intimate lyrics about finding that forever person.

The single - as with all Mackay's music - taps into universal feelings and truths, but is borne directly from personal experience. He met his current partner at school but, despite their spark, neither made the move to take it to a romantic place. Years later when Mack returned from working abroad, the pair took the plunge as a romantic couple, no longer denying what they both wanted. The story now plays out in this new single 'Keeper', a candid love song to his future wife: "From my eyes / I can see you looking so priceless / Mission of mine is to land you inside a white dress".

Of the song, Mackenzy says: "It feels like a very nice mixture of what I love: leaning slightly into more 'live sounding' instruments like the live drums and guitar, with a little more drive, with the soft meaning of finding someone for your own forever."

Born in Yorkshire but now based in London, Mackenzy Mackay's unique voice and songcraft has earned him a huge following both online and at his shows, with 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and an online following of over 1,000,000 and counting. It all began in 2022, when Mackenzy's song "The One That You Call" became a major breakthrough, resonating with fans across the world. The track quickly became a live favourite, and has over 75 million streams on Spotify alone. Fast forward to today, and he often draws comparisons to iconic artists like Post Malone, Dominic Fike, and Ed Sheeran.

Mackenzy's upbringing saw him travel & live in many countries across the globe - from Scotland to New Zealand and more. This nomadic lifestyle has inspired and informed many of his songs and lyrics, lending a unique perspective to his music. His unsettled (and at times difficult) journey to today is also testament to how much Mackenzy has achieved on his own, and how far he has come. He has travelled around the world, grafted away at multiple jobs outside of music, and even navigated periods of homelessness. It's why his heartfelt, gorgeous songs mean so much to him, and why he'll take every opportunity that comes his way.

From playing small venues to selling out shows to crowds of over 1,500 fans in the space of only twelve months - including selling out his New York show in under an hour - on stage is where Mackenzy shines. He hits the road shortly, going on tour across the USA and Canada, before returning to the UK and Europe in March and April.

Full 2025 tour schedule for Mackenzy Mackay:

Tuesday 18th February - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA

Wednesday 19th February - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Friday 21st February - Constellation Room @ The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Saturday 22nd February - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Tuesday 25th February - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

Wednesday 26th February - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Thursday 27th February - Holocene - Portland, OR

Saturday 1st March - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday 2nd March - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Tuesday 4th March - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday 5th March - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

Thursday 6th March - Shelter - Detroit, MI

Saturday 8th March - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

Sunday 9th March - Le Ministere - Montreal, QC

Tuesday 11th March - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Friday 14th March - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

Saturday 15th March - Racket - New York, NY

Tuesday 25th March - The Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

Wednesday 26th March - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

Thursday 27th March - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

Friday 28th March - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

Sunday 30th March - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monday 31st March - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday 1st April - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

Thursday 3rd April - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

Friday 4th - April - Theaterfabrik - Munich Germany

Saturday 5th April - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

Monday 7th April - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

Related Stories

News > Mackenzy Mackay