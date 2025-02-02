Rascal Flatts Team With Jonas Brothers For 'I Dare You'

(The GreenRoom) Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts have jumpstarted 2025 tapping global pop superstars, Jonas Brothers on their new single "I Dare You," challenging even the most weary hearts to love unabashedly.

Written by Nick Jonas, Shay Mooney, Dewain Whitmore Jr and Tommy English, the nostalgic yet fresh track features strikingly vibrant harmonies and pop-centric production with a tinge of twang, a beautifully woven melodic tapestry accentuating each band's distinct strengths.

"We're so excited to kick off this next chapter of Rascal Flatts with this single, working with Kevin, Joe and Nick is such a blast, they're class acts," said Jay DeMarcus. "I think this song fits perfectly into our catalogue while also showing off something new and exciting, and we can't wait to share it with our fans on the road!"

The country icons are hitting the road this February on their nearly SOLD OUT LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR, joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. Celebrating 25 years as an act, Rascal Flatts will start their 22-stop trek in Evansville, IN, marking the first celebration of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music, delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decade-long career.



LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/13 Evansville, IN - Ford Center SOLD OUT

2/14 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum SOLD OUT

2/15 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena SOLD OUT

2/22 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD OUT

2/27 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center SOLD OUT

2/28 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center SOLD OUT

3/1 Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena SOLD OUT

3/6 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA - PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

