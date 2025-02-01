Ray Cardwell Takes Listeners To The 'Singing Tree'

(AV) Ray Cardwell is the newest addition to the Americana Vibes roster, label of the GRAMMY-award winning progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Cardwell's debut album on the label and fourth full-length release of his career, Singing Tree, is produced by Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters and available today on all streaming platforms and CD.

Singing Tree's title pays homage to a cherished childhood memory of a massive tree near Ray's home in Missouri-known to him as "the singing tree"-under which he and his family would gather, shielded from the rain, to share songs much like those on his new record. Guests on the album will include banjo pickers Scott Vestal, Ryan Cavanaugh, and Andy Thorn; Cody Kilby on guitar, and John Cowan singing harmony vocals.

The lead single "Missouri Breeze" takes you back to simple days on the river. With heartfelt lyrics and a nostalgic melody, this track captures the longing for home and the pull of that cool Missouri breeze. Singing Tree not only presents a thrilling new label signing, but turns over a new leaf after trials, tribulations, and prioritizing family. "I've produced several solo projects as well as some really fun bluegrass records, but I've always wanted to work with a vocalist of Ray's caliber," shares Jeremy Garrett. "We met during the COVID lockdown and wrote 'Missouri Breeze' during a Zoom session. Ray's story is inspiring. He stepped back from his career to be with family after losing his wife to cancer-his trust in me to produce this single and upcoming album means the world."

Cardwell has received praise for his strikingly high vocal range and admired for his resemblance to John Cowan of New Grass Revival, who is a longtime friend & collaborator and contributes harmony vocals on several tracks off the album including a cover of The Stanley Brothers' "Little Birdie," originally released in 1972. Cardwell's rendition comes out of the gate with a fiery barn burner tempo ushered in by Garrett's fiddle. Cardwell's assertive, yet crystal clear vocal tone takes center stage augmented by resonating harmonies from Cowan.

Other covers include the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic written by John Fogerty "Proud Mary," which is another display of fun, engaging vocal acrobatics between Cardwell and Cowan; and one of Cardwell's personal favorites, "Shooting Star," written by Paul Rodgers and first released by Bad Company on their 1975 album Straight Shooter.

"Modern World" was co-written by Cardwell, Garrett, and one of bluegrass' most sought-after songwriters, Rick Lang. It was composed at the end of the pandemic and is a reflection on love as a constant during uncertain times. "Modern World" imparts a timeless message that love lifts us higher no matter what gets thrown our way. With its heartfelt lyrics and uplifting roots vibe, this song reminds us that even in a chaotic world, love makes life feel easy and eternal.

"Jeremy, Rick Lang, and I wrote this song together," reflects Cardwell, "It was written at the end of the pandemic and the first line sings about how our world seemed upside down. But, I feel like the song transcends that era and its message applies to life and love at any time."

Adding to the arsenal of rich storytelling and family lineage is "I Come From The Mountain." Cardwell wrote the song about his great great grandfather who loaded up his wagon in the mid-1800s and rode from Tazewell, TN to the heart of the Ozark Mountains. "It was right before the Civil War started and both families were for the Union," explains Cardwell, "The lyrics are about what he went through and what he believed was right."

Cardwell finds a perfect home with Americana Vibes with his deep bluegrass roots run back to performing with his family band in the mid-1970s, progressing to noteworthy projects with New Tradition and creative detours in Hollywood and Nashville.

In addition to his solo work, he also regularly records and tours with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Traffic) member Dave Mason.

