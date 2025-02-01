Rising Country Songstress Karley Scott Collins Shares 'Runner'

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country songstress Karley Scott Collins is a "Runner" on her latest release, available now. Co-written with Sam Backoff, Zane Callister, and Ashley Ray, the piano-driven ballad is a personal tale of dealing with scars after love is lost.
"I wrote 'Runner' about my first heartbreak. They always say the first cut is the deepest and it really was for me," shared Collins. "It took me 7 years to figure out how to write this song, and it's about how when someone hurts you so deeply, you look for the worst parts of them in everyone else you try to love in the future."
Named an artist to watch by the Nashville Briefing, Collins was recently announced as an opener on Keith Urban's 2025 HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR across the U.S. and Canada. Kicking off May 22 in Orange Beach, AL, Collins will support on more than 40 dates. Visit KarleyScottCollins.com for schedule and tickets. She will also perform tonight (Feb. 1) on the Grand Ole Opry and at Tortuga Music Festival in April.
