Stream Randy Travis' 'Horses In Heaven'

(117) A year in the making, today brings the launch of Randy Travis' brand new single, "Horses In Heaven" amidst a heavy week for many. The song, penned by Jon Randall and Matt Nolen, had quite the journey to Country Music Hall of Famer, Travis. It's a perfect fit for the artist who has been horseback since he, quite literally, was a baby. Harold Traywick, Randy's late father, was a renowned horse trainer in North Carolina and ensured that his children inherited his skills.
Randy Travis addressed the heaviness of the moment in a statement on his social media, on Thursday; "This has been an incredibly hard 24 hours. Last night, many souls were lost in the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C. and this morning, we lost a dear member of our country music and Warner Music family, publishing giant Ben Vaughn. My prayers are with all of the people affected by these losses, including members of our team.
"Tomorrow's song release, "Horses In Heaven" feels like a timely reminder of God's love and mercy and I hope it brings some comfort to those of us hurting through these tragedies. We have decided to continue with this release and promotion of it, but felt remiss to not share what's on my heart right now... God Bless Ben, the victims of last night's crash and all who are feeling the heaviness of this moment."
There are horses in Heaven,
So I bet that God's a cowboy
Headin' off into the sunset in a big white Stetson hat
Every time you hear the thunder, it's just a posse full of angels
Ridin' those horses up in Heaven, golden saddles on their backs.
Randy Travis is currently on the More Life Tour with special guest vocalist James Dupré along with his longtime touring band.
More Life Tour 2025 Dates:
Feb. 8 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Virginia Piper Theatre
Feb. 10 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. - CAL Poly State PAC
Feb. 11 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Fox Theatre
Feb. 12- Santa Barbara, Calif. - Lobero Theatre
Feb. 14 - Monterey, Calif. - Golden State Theatre
Feb. 15 - Visalia, Calif. - Visalia Fox Theatre
Feb. 16 - Sacramento, Calif. - Crest Theatre
Feb. 23 - Mason City, Iowa - North Iowa Community College
March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC
March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center
March 22 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre
April 10 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square
April 11 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center
April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC
April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC
May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas - The High Horse
May 10 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall
May 11 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
