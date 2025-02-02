Stream Randy Travis' 'Horses In Heaven'

(117) A year in the making, today brings the launch of Randy Travis' brand new single, "Horses In Heaven" amidst a heavy week for many. The song, penned by Jon Randall and Matt Nolen, had quite the journey to Country Music Hall of Famer, Travis. It's a perfect fit for the artist who has been horseback since he, quite literally, was a baby. Harold Traywick, Randy's late father, was a renowned horse trainer in North Carolina and ensured that his children inherited his skills.

Randy Travis addressed the heaviness of the moment in a statement on his social media, on Thursday; "This has been an incredibly hard 24 hours. Last night, many souls were lost in the horrific plane crash in Washington, D.C. and this morning, we lost a dear member of our country music and Warner Music family, publishing giant Ben Vaughn. My prayers are with all of the people affected by these losses, including members of our team.

"Tomorrow's song release, "Horses In Heaven" feels like a timely reminder of God's love and mercy and I hope it brings some comfort to those of us hurting through these tragedies. We have decided to continue with this release and promotion of it, but felt remiss to not share what's on my heart right now... God Bless Ben, the victims of last night's crash and all who are feeling the heaviness of this moment."

There are horses in Heaven,

So I bet that God's a cowboy

Headin' off into the sunset in a big white Stetson hat

Every time you hear the thunder, it's just a posse full of angels

Ridin' those horses up in Heaven, golden saddles on their backs.

Randy Travis is currently on the More Life Tour with special guest vocalist James Dupré along with his longtime touring band.

More Life Tour 2025 Dates:

Feb. 8 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Virginia Piper Theatre

Feb. 10 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. - CAL Poly State PAC

Feb. 11 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Fox Theatre

Feb. 12- Santa Barbara, Calif. - Lobero Theatre

Feb. 14 - Monterey, Calif. - Golden State Theatre

Feb. 15 - Visalia, Calif. - Visalia Fox Theatre

Feb. 16 - Sacramento, Calif. - Crest Theatre

Feb. 23 - Mason City, Iowa - North Iowa Community College

March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC

March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center

March 22 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre

April 10 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square

April 11 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center

April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC

April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC

May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas - The High Horse

May 10 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall

May 11 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater

