Stream Tiesto's 'Prismatic: Pack 1'

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning international icon Tiesto kicks off his next creative chapter with Prismatic: Pack 1, heralding his coveted PRISMATIC live sets, which sold out Forest Hills Stadium and Red Rocks Amphitheater, and followed by a performance at The Sphere Las Vegas as special guest to Anyma, and then by extended sunset performances at Zamna in Tulum and Club Space Miami.

With PRISMATIC, Tiesto takes another massive leap forward, while being inspired by where it all started for him. This time around, he modernizes the melodic dance genre he famously helped forge and bring to the masses. PRISMATIC marks the beginning of a new chapter as he continues to evolve his sound, heavily influenced by his roots. Fans who have seen a Prismatic set have witnessed Tiesto at peak creativity and freedom - like nothing they've ever heard at one of his classic festival or club performances. PRISMATIC is an exploration of sounds in which fans are taken on a sonic journey from the nostalgic trance, to deep melodic house, all the way to the new and evolving sound of Tiesto.

"I could not be more excited to bring you all on this sonic journey with me !" said Tiesto. "I never take for granted how amazing it has been to make and play music for my fans all these years, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that than to go back into the vault and honor where this journey started. I cannot wait to see everyone out there and to share this very special experience with you."

Related Stories

Tiesto, BIA and 21 Savage Team For New Song 'BOTH'

Tiesto Remixes Becky Hill's 'Disconnect'

News > Tiesto