Sun Dont Shine (Type O Negative, Crowbar, Down) Deliver 'The Promise Song'

(FTW) Sun Dont Shine, the groundbreaking band formerly known as EYE AM, have released their new single, "The Promise Song". This powerful convergence of four legendary musicians-Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Silvertomb), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar, Down), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Silvertomb), and Todd Strange (Crowbar, Down)-is poised to redefine the hard rock landscape with their fresh and uncompromising sound.
At its core, SUN DONT SHINE channels decades of hard-earned experience into a sonic assault that refuses to conform. "I don't want our music to be one-dimensional," says Hickey. "I want it to be both light and dark, dynamic and unpredictable." This philosophy is woven into the very fabric of their music, where each track explores contrasting moods and textures, revealing new depths with every listen.
"The Promise Song" forges a new path in rock, one not commonly associated with the band members' usual work. "This one was a real example of shooting from the hip. I had the basic framework for the song having no real idea how it was going to come out," says Hickey. "Then Kirk laid his tracks and turned the bridge into a totally different animal, intensifying everything, and laid down a stellar guitar lead that deepened the entire track."
"Brace yourself for a sonic storm," says Corpse Paint Records' Andrew Spaulding. "This new track "The Promise Song" fuses raw power and haunting melody, a collision of legendary talent that redefines the genre and sets the stage for a new era of heavy music."
As they release "The Promise Song," SUN DONT SHINE continues to push boundaries and challenge the norms of modern rock. This single is a testament to their authentic artistry and relentless drive to evolve.
