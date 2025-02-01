Watch B.U.G Antman's 'Makes Sense' Video

(Warner) Opening up a sonic world without comparison, rising rap surrealist B.U.G Antman presents the psychedelically stunning music video for his new single "Make Sense" out now via Warner Records.
He draws viewers into a colorful alternate reality through this vibrant visual. Sitting in the backseat of a classic car, he cruises down a bright road flanked by gigantic sunflowers.
The video intercuts moments in the neighborhood with sweeping shots of UFOs descending upon a beach, "bouquet-headed" skateboarders sliding down the sidewalk, and a pianist donning a paper bag over his face.
A final vignette zooms out on an old-school handmade model, leaving a hint at the truth....B.U.G Antman could very well be a puppet master pulling the strings in the world and determining its future.
"Make Sense" transfixed tastemakers upon its arrival last week. Billboard named it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week." VIBE plugged it on "New Hip-Hop To Ride Out To." BET highlighted the single in their new music roundup. Dirty Glove Bastard professed, "The psychedelic track showcases his magnetic charisma and innovative artistry.
"Make Sense" paves the way for more to come from the culture's most fearlessly innovative outlier. Get ready to let B.U.G Antman open up your mind in 2025.
B.U.G Antman 'Makes Sense' With New Single
B.U.G. Antman Has Surreal 'Meltdown' With New Video
B.U.G. Antman Has 'Meltdown' With New Single
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'- Stream Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem'- more
The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast
Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video
Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums
Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'
Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'