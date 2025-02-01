Watch B.U.G Antman's 'Makes Sense' Video

(Warner) Opening up a sonic world without comparison, rising rap surrealist B.U.G Antman presents the psychedelically stunning music video for his new single "Make Sense" out now via Warner Records.

He draws viewers into a colorful alternate reality through this vibrant visual. Sitting in the backseat of a classic car, he cruises down a bright road flanked by gigantic sunflowers.

The video intercuts moments in the neighborhood with sweeping shots of UFOs descending upon a beach, "bouquet-headed" skateboarders sliding down the sidewalk, and a pianist donning a paper bag over his face.

A final vignette zooms out on an old-school handmade model, leaving a hint at the truth....B.U.G Antman could very well be a puppet master pulling the strings in the world and determining its future.

"Make Sense" transfixed tastemakers upon its arrival last week. Billboard named it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week." VIBE plugged it on "New Hip-Hop To Ride Out To." BET highlighted the single in their new music roundup. Dirty Glove Bastard professed, "The psychedelic track showcases his magnetic charisma and innovative artistry.

"Make Sense" paves the way for more to come from the culture's most fearlessly innovative outlier. Get ready to let B.U.G Antman open up your mind in 2025.

