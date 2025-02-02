Watch Chris Janson's 'Stay Rowdy' Video

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country star, Chris Janson, has released his latest track, "Stay Rowdy," out now. The song, written by Janson, Michael Tyler, Thomas Archer and Blake Bollinger, and produced by Janson and Bollinger, is an anthemic, feel-good, sing-along track packed with the electrifying energy Janson is known for in his other hits such as "Fix A Drink" and the 5x Platinum, "Buy Me A Boat."
"Simply put, I wanted to write something that reminded me of Hank Jr in the 80's, Country Music that makes me want to have a good time. Played it live the first time, and the crowd went nuts. It became an instant staple in the show. Stay Rowdy, my friends" -Chris Janson
Janson has also released the uninhibited music video for "Stay Rowdy." The video was shot while on tour and features Janson performing the song on his tour bus with his band.
Recently, it was announced that Janson will be joining Kid Rock as direct support for all March 2025 show dates on his upcoming arena tour. Janson is currently out on the road with his headlining tour across the country and can be seen playing some of Country music's most iconic festivals.
