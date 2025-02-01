Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video

(The Syndicate) With an expansive touring & streaming history, hard rock icons Saliva embarked on a new chapter with the release of their new deluxe album Revelation: Retold, available today, January 31 2025, via Judge & Jury Records.

The band initially released "Time Bomb" when announcing the record, a confrontational track rooted in the hardships of the world featuring post-grunge vocalist Peyton Parrish. Paired with a compelling performance heavy visual, "Time Bomb" can also be viewed on YouTube with a music video directed by Mason Wright. To celebrate today's release, the band launched a solid music video "Devil's World", a new track off the record.

On the deluxe record, Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "We received an incredible amount of support and positive feedback from critics and fans alike at radio with Revelation in 2023, with the singles "High on Me" and "Crows" both breaking into the Top 20.

"That being said, while working on that album, we wrote a lot more music that resonated with its sound and theme but didn't make the final cut. Revelation: Retold is exactly what the name implies-a reimagining of our 2023 release Revelation. It features music from the original album alongside contributions from several guest artists and some brand-new songs."

