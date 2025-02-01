Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video

(The Syndicate) With an expansive touring & streaming history, hard rock icons Saliva embarked on a new chapter with the release of their new deluxe album Revelation: Retold, available today, January 31 2025, via Judge & Jury Records.
The band initially released "Time Bomb" when announcing the record, a confrontational track rooted in the hardships of the world featuring post-grunge vocalist Peyton Parrish. Paired with a compelling performance heavy visual, "Time Bomb" can also be viewed on YouTube with a music video directed by Mason Wright. To celebrate today's release, the band launched a solid music video "Devil's World", a new track off the record.
On the deluxe record, Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "We received an incredible amount of support and positive feedback from critics and fans alike at radio with Revelation in 2023, with the singles "High on Me" and "Crows" both breaking into the Top 20.
"That being said, while working on that album, we wrote a lot more music that resonated with its sound and theme but didn't make the final cut. Revelation: Retold is exactly what the name implies-a reimagining of our 2023 release Revelation. It features music from the original album alongside contributions from several guest artists and some brand-new songs."
Saliva Announce 'Revelation : Retold' Deluxe Album
Saliva Launch New Chapter With 'Time Bomb'
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dead From Spontaneous Brain Hemorrhage While on Tour - 2023 In Review
Josey Scott Returned with New Band Shade Violent - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
Kenny Chesney's Sphere Las Vegas Tickets Almost Gone- Kacey Musgraves Shares 'Deeper Well' Mini-Documentary- more
Stream Tiesto's 'Prismatic: Pack 1'- G-Eazy Announces Helium Tour- Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Release 'G3 Reunion Live'
Jerry Cantrell Launches I Want Blood North American Tour
Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video
Bryan Ferry And Amelia Barratt Preview 'Loose Talk' With 'Orchestra' Video
Goose Stream 'Give It Time' Video
House Of Lords Deliver 'Cry Of The Wicked' Video
L.S. Dunes Mark Album Release With 'Forgiveness' Video
Sun Dont Shine (Type O Negative, Crowbar, Down) Deliver 'The Promise Song'