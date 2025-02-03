Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Plot Coheadlining Summer Tour

(Milestone) Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms have joined forces for an electrifying co-headlining summer tour. Currently headlining The 90s Cruise at sea, the bands behind iconic hits like "Run-Around" and "Hey Jealousy" have announced a 30-date tour set to kick off on Friday, July 4 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The trek, wrapping up on Sunday, September 14 at Bourbon & Beyond Festival, will bring their high-energy performances to amphitheaters and theater stages across the U.S.

Blues Traveler - currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY Award-winning breakthrough hit "Run-Around" - and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY-nominated hit "Two Princes."

Ticket on-sales begin Friday, February 7 at 10am local time, with the exception of a few dates. Visit the Blues Traveler website or the Gin Blossoms website for more information and to purchase tickets.

John Popper of Blues Traveler shares, "Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now. These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!"

"We can't wait to rock this summer with our old friends Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors," Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler adds. "It's gonna be a great run, lots of hits, lots of jammin' and I'm sure plenty of cross pollinating. We are looking forward to seeing everyone all around the country this summer!"

Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms says, "We have a long and colorful history with Spin Doctors, and have crossed paths with Blues Traveler many times. A lot of people have great memories with these three bands. It will be a really fun summer."

"Hitting the road with our friends Blues Traveler is going to be an absolute blast," Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues. "These shows will be packed with great songs, good vibes, and the kind of summer nights you never forget." Gin Blossoms' Scott Johnson adds, "There's nothing like the energy of a summer tour - great crowds, killer music, and the open road ahead." We're beyond excited to hit the stage with Blues Traveler."

Spin Doctors' guitarist Eric Schenkman shares, "We are absolutely stoked to hit the road this summer with our old pals and 90's cohorts Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler. It's gonna be epic."

Friday, July 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sunday, July 6 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

Monday, July 7 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Friday, July 11 - Rochester, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 12 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

Sunday, July 13 - Creighton, PA - Iron City Stage

Thursday, July 17 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent^

Friday, July 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Saturday, July 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall

Monday, July 21 - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fair

Saturday, July 26 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Sunday, July 27 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

Thursday, August 7 - Chesterfield, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater

Friday, August 8 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair



Saturday, August 9 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Amphitheater

Thursday, August 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino

Friday, August 15 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 16 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Tuesday, August 19 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Thursday, August 21 - Ridgefield, WA - ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

Friday, August 22 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Saturday, August 23 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

Tuesday, August 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thursday, August 28 - Park City, UT - Concerts in the Slopes at Canyons Village^

Saturday, August 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

Thursday, September 4 - Andover, KS - Capitol Federal Amphitheater

Friday, September 5 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino

Saturday, September 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

Friday, September 12 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

Saturday, September 13 - Atlanta, GA - TBD

Sunday, September 14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

* Blues Traveler Headline

^ No Spin Doctors

