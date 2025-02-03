Bob Dylan, Billy Strings Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

(EBM) Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation are thrilled to announce the Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour! The 2025 tour is the biggest Outlaw tour to date, featuring an unparalleled lineup of legends and superstars, including Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, The Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, The Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.

The Outlaw Music Festival proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of unforgettable performances and camaraderie among music luminaries and fans alike. Since its 2016 inception in Scranton, PA, the festival has become a hallmark of authentic Americana, developing into one of North America's largest annual touring franchises. The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, led by cultural and musical icon Willie Nelson, unites music legends with today's superstars in celebration of the outlaw spirit and genre-defying music. Artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs, Neil Young, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Van Morrison, Zach Bryan, ZZ Top, and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, creating unforgettable music memories. This milestone year promises to be the biggest yet, with 35 stops across 22 states featuring an incredible lineup of artists, vibrant festival experiences, and special tributes to its storied history. Join us as we honor a decade of trailblazing music and memories, with the Outlaw Music Festival continuing to set the stage for the next generation of legendary performances.

"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. I can't wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love," says Willie Nelson.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 7, at 10 AM local time via OulawMusicFestival.com and ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

2025 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

May 13, 2025

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 15, 2025

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 16, 2025

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

May 18, 2025

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 20, 2025

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 22, 2025

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 24, 2025

Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 25, 2025

The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

June 20, 2025

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 21, 2025

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Myron Elkins

June 22, 2025

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 25, 2025

FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 27, 2025

Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 28, 2025

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 29, 2025

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

July 5, 2025

Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 6, 2025

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 25, 2025

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 26, 2025

PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 27, 2025

Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 29, 2025

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Willow Avalon

August 1, 2025

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 2, 2025

Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 3, 2025

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 8, 2025

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 9, 2025

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 10, 2025

Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

September 5, 2025

Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 6, 2025

Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 7, 2025

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

TBA

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 12, 2025

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 13, 2025

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 14, 2025

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Madeline Edwards

September 19, 2025

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

