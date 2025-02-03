Dawes Share 'I Love L.A.' Cover After Surprise Grammy Awards Performance

(BHM) Acclaimed California rock band Dawes are following last night's surprise appearance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards with today's release of their exclusive cover version of "I Love L.A.," available everywhere now. Proceeds will benefit The Recording Academy and MusiCares' Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals.

Last night saw Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith kick off the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards by leading an all-star lineup - including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent - for an unforgettable performance of Randy Newman's classic ode to his beloved Los Angeles, honoring the City of Angels' strength and resilience in the wake of last month's devastating fires. Dawes now joins an impressive list of artists who have opened the GRAMMY Awards over the years, including Beyonce and Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, U2, and many more.

Dawes - whose own lives were shattered by the fire's unprecedented destruction - were also among the stars performing at last week's star-studded FireAid benefit concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. After opening their set with their own "Time Spent in Los Angeles," Dawes were joined onstage by Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell for a performance of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth." The supergroup then welcomed Stills' longtime friend and musical partner Graham Nash for an unforgettable rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Teach Your Children" that saw everyone in attendance at the arena singing along in unison.

Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith are among the many Los Angeles area residents whose lives have been impacted by the destructive fire. Griffin lost his home while Taylor lost his studio and most of the band's musical gear and equipment. Dawes further supported MusiCares efforts to assist fellow musicians affected by the fire by visiting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a special version of "Time Spent in Los Angeles," originally found on their 2011 album, Nothing Is Wrong.

