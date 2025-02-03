St. Vincent Big Rock and Alternative Winner At Grammy Awards

(NLM) St. Vincent has won three of four nominations at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Rock Song - "Broken Man" - Best Alternative Music Performance - "Flea" - Best Alternative Music Album - All Born Screaming
The new wins bring St. Vincent's career GRAMMY tally to six, having previously been awarded Best Rock Song in 2019 for "MASSEDUCTION," and Best Alternative Music Album in 2015 for her self-titled fourth album and again for 2022's Daddy's Home.
Having appeared in this year's GRAMMY Awards all-star opening performance of "I Love L.A.," St. Vincent will play the G*ve a F*ck Benefit for L.A. Wildfire Relief on February 5 and Noise Pop in San Francisco on February 23 before resuming her All Born Screaming world tour March 26 in Curitiba, Brazil. Following its swing through South America and Mexico, the tour returns to the U.S. starting April 6 at the Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas.
