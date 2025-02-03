Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen Top Sellers In MusiCares Relief Auction

(Homage) Julien's Auctions, the premier auction house for music memorabilia, concluded their annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, in a spectacular finish grossing over $700,000 total to help the underserved music community in their greatest times of need.

A star-studded lineup of over 56 items including instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, artwork and more from the greatest music icons in the industry including the Grateful Dead-2025's MusiCares Persons of the Year honorees-were sold today in a white glove sale held at The Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California and online on juliensauctions.com that was one for the record books as Julien's most successful auction in partnership with MusiCares, the leading music industry charity.

Topping the charts was a hardcover edition of Sir Paul McCartney's 2021 book of the year, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present (W.W. Norton, 2021) hand signed and personalized to the winning bidder accompanied by a once in a lifetime, Abbey Road Studios experience hosted by GRAMMY award-winning producer Giles Martin which sold for $63,500, over fifteen times its original estimate of $2,000-$4,000.

Other record-breaking sales included:

Stevie Nicks' Saturday Night Live promotional shoot black top hat - sold for $58,500- nearly 60X its estimate of $1,000-$2,000

Bruce Springsteen donated and signed 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster electric guitar in butterscotch blonde finish sold for $52,000-more than 20X its estimate of $2,000-$4,000

Chris Martin's colorful handwritten concert setlist for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour performance at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday, August 29, 2024- achieved $11,430- over 14X its estimate of $800-$1,200

Dolly Parton's embellished jumpsuit worn at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Event when she was Honored - secured for $44,450- over 15X its estimate of $2,000-$3,000

Martin acoustic guitar signed by Paul McCartney, Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlisle, Jon Bon Jovi, and More Signed Martin DX-2E Acoustic Guitar from the Hollywood Bowl Jimmy Buffett tribute - brought in $39,000- nearly 10X its estimate of $3,000-$5,000

NewJeans' Billboard Women in Music ensembles - reached $34,925- more than 8X Estimate of $2,000-$4,000

Grateful Dead legend Bobby Weir's D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 semi-hollowbody electric guitar in Satin Trans Wine finish, a VOX AC15 hand wired amplifier and pedalboard - exceeded its estimate of $10,000-$12,000 by nearly 4X, selling for $38,100.

