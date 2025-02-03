The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' Scores Rock Album Grammy

(42 West) Music producer Andrew Watt made a big splash tonight at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home the 'Best Rock Album' trophy for his co-writing and production work on The Rolling Stones' critically acclaimed 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds. Watt took to the stage to accept the award, representing the group during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

This latest win follows multiple previous Grammy successes for Watt, including the prestigious 'Producer of the Year' award in 2021 for his work on Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, as well as 'Best Rock Album' in 2023 for his production on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9. These major victories further cement Watt's reputation as a versatile force in both songwriting and production.

In 2023, Watt earned widespread acclaim for his work on Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' first album of original music in 18 years, which he produced entirely. The album's lead single, "Angry," also earned Watt a 2023 Grammy nomination for 'Best Rock Song' for his co-writing and production on the track.

Tonight's Grammy success comes on the heels of Watt's first Oscar nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category for his contribution to "Never Too Late" by Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Written for the RJ Cutler-directed documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, the song also credits Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and Bernie Taupin as collaborators. The winner will be revealed at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 2nd.

Meanwhile, Watt has been enjoying major chart success with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Grammy-winning "Die With a Smile," which took home the award for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance at tonight's awards. The song has not only received widespread critical praise but has also become an enormous global hit. It topped the Billboard Global 200 for eight weeks-making it the longest-reigning song of 2024-and reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has held steady for the last five weeks.

Watt also has co-producing and co-writing credits on Lady Gaga's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Mayhem, set for release on March 7th. The album's first single, "Disease," was released last fall, with Watt also serving as co-producer and co-writer.

