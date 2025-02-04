Andy Summers and Robert Fripp's The Complete Recordings Coming

(Glass Onyon) Andy Summers and Robert Fripp "The Complete Recordings 1981 - 1984" 3CD/1Blu-ray & "I Advance Masked" 2024 Mix 200gm vinyl available March 28th, 2025.

4-disc set of all the Summers/Fripp material on 3CD/1Blu-ray. CDs include the original albums 'I Advance Masked', 'Bewitched' and a 3rd album 'Mother Hold the Candle Steady' compiled from previously unreleased / unheard material newly mixed and assembled by David Singleton plus an alternative take of "Maquillage" and an early slower version of "Parade"

Blu-ray includes: Both original albums and the new 3rd album - newly mixed by David Singleton in 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround & 24/96 hi-res stereo. Both original albums - the original stereo mixes, newly mastered in 24/96 hi-res stereo

A 'fly on the wall' audio documentary - 'Can We Record Tony?' - taken from Robert Fripp's own archive cassettes of the 2 guitarists' original improvisations and conversations, also in 24/96 hi-res

Presented in a 10-panel book-sized digi-sleeve with 16-page booklet including photos & sleeve-notes from new interviews with Andy Summers and Robert Fripp by King Crimson biographer Sid Smith.

Plus a fascinating 'Tale of the Tapes' page by David Singleton on how / where the previously unreleased material was recently discovered / sourced.

"The most exquisite moments in music are when you connect with the other players, when you fly, when you touch the spirit and the audience is there with you." - Andy Summers, One Train Later

Having crossed paths briefly in the '60s in Bournemouth where Fripp took over Andy's guitar chair in the band at Bournemouth's Majestic Hotel, it wasn't until 1981 - when Summers wrote to Fripp - that the two guitarists would work together.

With King Crimson fresh from recording the now classic album 'Discipline' after a considerable break, Fripp was immediate in his response to Summers's suggestion of working together. And though The Police were busy with the recording and touring of 'Ghost in the Machine', the two guitarists somehow managed to find time to experiment, develop and record the first of their two albums.

Whilst "I Advance Masked" showcased the skill and differing guitar techniques of the two players with heavy influence of Fripp's multi-rhythmic playing evident, their second 1984 album 'Bewitched' was a more melodic affair with the inclusion of additional personnel including bassist Chris Childs and Sara Lee, and as Fripp put it, "the album is a lot more Andrew than it is me".

Almost 40 years later - during plans to reissue the original albums and searching for the original tapes - Summers came across four new tapes in a Los Angeles vault. Not only was most of the original material on those tapes, but a treasure trove of previously unreleased material, early versions, alternative versions of tracks were unearthed.

From that, eleven unreleased tracks were arranged/edited and newly mixed and, along with an alternative take of "Maquillage" and an early slower version of "Parade", a third mini album titled 'Mother Hold the Candle Steady' was created. More previously unreleased tracks such as Balinese and Brainstorm and delights such as an early mix of New Marimba were also discovered by David Singleton in the process of collating and mixing this collection.

In addition, this package includes an audio documentary titled 'Can We Record Tony?' which is from a series of cassettes Fripp kept, containing their original exploratory improvisations.

CD 1 - I ADVANCE MASKED

I ADVANCE MASKED

UNDER BRIDGES OF SILENCE

CHINA - YELLOW LEADER

IN THE CLOUD FOREST

NEW MARIMBA

GIRL ON A SWING

HARDY COUNTRY

THE TRUTH OF SKIES

PAINTING AND DANCE

STILL POINT

LAKELAND / AQUARELLE

SEVEN ON SEVEN

STULTIFIED

ADDITIONAL MATERIAL:

BRAINSTORM

NEW MARIMBA (EARLY MIX)

BALINESE

SEVEN ON SEVEN (REPRISE)

CD 2 - BEWITCHED

PARADE

WHAT KIND OF MAN READS PLAYBOY

BEGIN THE DAY

TRAIN

BEWITCHED

TRIBE

MAQUILLAGE

GUIDE

FORGOTTEN STEPS

IMAGE AND LIKENESS

ADDITIONAL MATERIAL:

TRIBE (ORIGINAL VERSION)

MAQUILLAGE (ALT ORIGINAL MIX)

CD 3 - MOTHER HOLD THE CANDLE STEADY (Previously Unreleased)

IMPUDENT PRELUDE

BRAINSTORM

TREMORS

TURKISH KITCHEN

SKYLINE

FOI UM OPTIMO DIA

SAN ANTONIO BLUES

MOTHER HOLD THE CANDLE STEADY

ENTROPY PULSE

NINJA ACID DANCE

STEP N' FETCHIT

MAQUILLAGE II

PARADE II

CAN WE RECORD TONY? (EDIT)

BLU-RAY (All content in 24/96 Hi-Res)

I ADVANCE MASKED

As CD including:

NEW MIXES STEREO

NEW MIXES SURROUND (Also in DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround)

ORIGINAL MIXES

BEWITCHED

AS CD including:

NEW MIXES STEREO

NEW MIXES SURROUND (also in DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround)

ORIGINAL MIXES

MOTHER HOLD THE CANDLE STEADY

STEREO

SURROUND (also in DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround)

CAN WE RECORD TONY? (COMPLETE)

Andy Summers and Robert Fripp "I Advance Masked" (2024 David Singleton Mix) 200gm vinyl

• 200-gram audiophile vinyl of Andy Summers and Robert Fripp's 1982 album.

• New 2024 stereo mix by David Singleton

• Cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering

• Includes 2 previously unreleased tracks 'Skyline' and 'Entropy Pulse'

With a very different sounding 1980s King Crimson lineup on tour and The Police's status as one of the biggest acts in the world, it's unsurprising that an album of guitar duets from Summers/Fripp - despite being as far apart from the concept of 'guitar hero' playing as possible to imagine, proved intriguing enough to spend several weeks in the US Billboard 200 charts.

On the multitrack tapes for both "I Advance Masked" and "Bewitched", there were many unfinished tracks. With 'Skyline' and 'Entropy Pulse', Fripp (on 'Skyline') and Summers (on 'Entropy Pulse') had played numerous part-complete solos. According to Singleton, this left him "with the wonderful task, now very simple in a digital world, of making a coherent backing and then combining and switching between the various solos to create the "duets" that you now hear".

SIDE A:

I ADVANCE MASKED

UNDER BRIDGES OF SILENCE

CHINA - YELLOW LEADER

IN THE CLOUD FOREST

NEW MARIMBA

GIRL ON A SWING

SIDE B:

HARDY COUNTRY

THE TRUTH OF SKIES

PAINTING AND DANCE

STILL POINT

LAKELAND / AQUARELLE

SEVEN ON SEVEN

STULTIFIED

ENTROPY PULSE (Previously unreleased)^

SKYLINE (Previously unreleased)*

*Skyline will be available as a digital single on all DSPs from 31st January 2025

^Entropy Pulse will be available as a digital single on all DSPs from 28th February 2025

