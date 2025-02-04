Angel Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue Of Their Debut Album

(Chipster) DEKO entertainment is excited to bring you the 50th anniversary reissue of the debut Angel album to coincide with the bands 2025 tour that kicks off in March.
Employing a dazzling mix of glam rock, hard rock, and progressive rock, Angel's outrageous, white-satin-heavy image and equally over-the-top stage shows, making them one of the more colorful arena rock bands of the mid '70s and early '80s. Discovered by KISS bass player, Gene Simmons, the group issued their eponymous debut album in 1975, which hewed closer to prog rock than the glam pop that would be on future endeavors like On Earth as It Is in Heaven (1977) and Sinful (1979).
The group released a total of five studio albums and one live album before going their separate ways in 1981. The band officially re-formed in 2019 with original members, Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino, and released their comeback studio effort, Risen, later that October and followed up with Once Upon A Time in 2023.
The group's self-titled 1975 debut was recorded for Casablanca Records with a line-up comprising Frank DiMino (vocals), Punky Meadows (guitar), Gregg Giuffria (keyboards), Mickie Jones (bass), and Barry Brandt (drums). A heavy slab of heavy pomp rock with lengthy songs featuring the longtime stage favorite "Tower".
Now to celebrate the 50th Anniversary this classic has been remastered and is being released on both a 6-panel CD digipak and on 180G vinyl in two amazing Limited- Edition Colors with liner notes by journalist Dave Reynolds. There are only 300 of the White-Blue Splatter and 700 of the Black-Blue Swirl available with a limited number of bundles signed by the 4 surviving original members, Frank DiMino, Punky Meadows, Gregg Giuffria, and Barry Brandt.
The current line-up of Angel starts its 50th Anniversary Tour in March and it will continue throughout the year. Watch out for more dates as they are announced.
March 13th - Angel City Music Hall, Manchester, NH
March 14th - The Vault Music Hall, New Bedford, MA
March 15th - The Strand Theater, Hudson Falls, NY
March 19th - The Sellersville Theater, Sellersville, PA
March 22nd - The Wildey Theater, Edwarsdsville, IL
April 19th - The Token Lounge, West Midland, MI
April 22nd - The Winchester, Lakewood, OH
April 26th - The Arcada Theater, St. Charles, IL
June 7th - The Whisky, Hollywood, CA
June 8th - Fulton 55, Fresno, CA
June 9th - Vamp'd, Las Vegas, NV
