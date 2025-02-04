Craig Campbell To Deliver 'Missing You' On Valentine's Day

(CE) Country star Craig Campbell has built an incredible fanbase with hit singles like "Fish," "Family Man," the gold-certified "Outskirts of Heaven," and "Outta My Head." He has assembled a team of the best promotion people in the business to take his new single, "Missing You," to country radio. The uptempo song will be released February 14, 2025 on Grindstone Recordings via STEM.

"I wouldn't have the career I have without the incredible support of country radio," said Craig. "So many program and music directors, consultants and other leaders in the format have been asking when we're going to give them something new to play, and we feel like this is the perfect song."

Initially released on his 2018 See You Try album, "Missing You" has been a fan favorite for many years. The song was written by Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean, and Dave Barnes. Craig recorded the updated version of the song that explores the feelings of longing and regret after a breakup. He produced the track with Jeremy Stover and recorded it at Station West in Berry Hill, TN. Bart Busch mixed the single at 1081 Studio, and he engineered it with Austin Stanley.

The "Missing You" team of industry vets includes Brent Battles, Rocco Cosco, Gwen Foster, and Matt Galvin.

A music video for "Missing You" was shot by Love Valley will be released in the coming weeks.

