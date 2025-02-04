Harem Scarem 'Reliving History' With New Single

(Freeman) Canadian hard rockers Harem Scarem are pleased to unveil their new single "Reliving History", out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The single is accompanied by a lyric video.

Vocalist Harry Hess comments on the new single: "It's been almost 5 years since we've released any new music. We are thrilled to announce the release of our brand new single 'Reliving History'. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road this year. Enjoy!"

HAREM SCAREM were formed in 1987 by guitarist Pete Lesperance and singer Harry Hess, formerly of the heavy metal band Blind Vengeance. The lineup was rounded out by Darren Smith (drums) and Mike Gionet (bass).

They recorded a demo in 1989 and, on the strength of it, they were signed to Warner Music. Their self-titled album was a significant success in Canada and paved the way to the release of the heavier 'Mood Swings' album in 1993, often considered the crown jewel of their early releases.

Enjoying a particular success in the land of the Rising Sun, HAREM SCAREM kept on releasing albums regularly during the 90's, until they decided to ultimately change their name and music style to Rubber between 1999 and 2001.

In 2002, the band came back to melodic hard rock with the milestone album 'Weight Of The World', which was their first proper release in the European marketplace thanks to their newly signed deal with Frontiers. With the Italian label, HAREM SCAREM released another five original albums (not counting 2006's 'Human Nature') until they took a break from recording in 2008 after the release of the album 'Hope'.

In December 2012, it was announced that a reunited HAREM SCAREM would headline the 10th Firefest festival in Nottingham, UK, in October 2013, to perform the 'Mood Swings' album in its entirety. The band regrouped and performed at Firefest and moved forward re-recording 'Mood Swings II', a twenty-year anniversary re-recording of their critically acclaimed and fan favorite second album.

The three new songs included on that release showed renewed musical vigor and chemistry. This new energy was confirmed on 2014's 'Thirteen' release, which was a definitive return to the sound that put HAREM SCAREM on the map over 20 years earlier.

Two more acclaimed albums followed: 'United' (2017) and 'Change The World' (2020), where the band presented a new lineup featuring Harry Hess (lead vocals, keyboards), Pete Lesperance (guitars, keyboards), long-time drummer Creighton Doane, Mike Vassos on bass, and backing vocals from original sticksman Darren Smith.

With well over a million records sold in 43 countries and 12 top 40 hits around the globe, the new year will see HAREM SCAREM return and ready to dominate! Check them on tour in Europe in spring!

