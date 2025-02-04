Human Impact Announce First U.S. Tour Since 2021

(Speakeasy) Human Impact, the band featuring members of Unsane (Chris Spencer), Cop Shoot Cop (Jim Coleman), Made Out of Babies (Eric Cooper) and Daughters (Jon Syverson) who Rolling Stone described as "as heavy as a sledgehammer," have announced their first U.S. tour since 2021, with the foursome heading out this Spring in support of their Ipecac Recordings' album, Gone Dark.

"In a world gone dark, we'll be sonically representing our dissent on a quick West Coast tour," Jim Coleman shares. "This stuff is definitely made to be seen live! Looking forward to playing with CNTS & Cassette Prophet! See you there!"

Gone Dark builds on the foundation of their 2020 debut, capturing the band at its most realized and aggressive. "We were all looking to go with something more raw and aggressive than the previous release," Spencer explains. "There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances have been like. With Gone Dark we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band."

Human Impact tour dates:

May 17 Austin, TX Mohawk (Inside Room)

May 20 Tempe, AZ Yucca Tap Room

May 21 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Gold Diggers

May 23 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

May 24 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

May 25 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's (at The Crocodile)

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ipecac.com/tours. CNTS open on May 21 and 22. Cassette Prophet, featuring members of Steel Pole Bath Tub, Neurosis and Terry Gross, open the San Francisco date.

Human Impact European tour dates:

April 17 Paris, FR Petit Bain

April 18 Tilburg, NL Roadburn

April 19 London, UK The Black Heart

April 20 Brussels, BE mag4

April 22 Copenhagen, DK Beta

April 23 Berlin, DE Neue Zukunft

April 24 Warsaw, PL Voodoo

April 25 Brno, CZ Kabinet muz

April 27 Ebensee, AT Kino

April 29 Bern, CH Dachstock

April 30 Bologna, IT Freakout

May 1 Torino, IT El Paso

May 2 Schwenningen, DE MPS Studio

May 3 Besancon, FR La Rodia

