Rilo Kiley Announce North American Dates

(NLM) Following the confirmation of their Just Like Heaven Festival appearance, Rilo Kiley has announced a run of headlining North American dates and festival performances that will include stops across the western half of the U.S. and Canada.

The band is thrilled to confirm that the May 14th date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will include special guests Julien Baker and TORRES; support for other dates to be announced. Tickets for the May leg of shows go on sale February 7th.

"It's going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early '20s place where everything is possible," says Lewis. "You're in a van and Jason's got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I'm on the sh*tty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don't think it's ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world."

Alongside the highly anticipated touring news, Rilo Kiley has also revealed that they will be releasing a special reissue of their landmark album The Execution of All Things. Arriving April 25th via Saddle Creek, The Execution of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) will be available in three configurations--a deluxe LP ( cloudy transparent and cream vinyl) + bonus limited edition 7-inch (transparent vinyl), LP (cloudy clear vinyl) and CD.

RILO KILEY 2025 LIVE DATES

5/05/25 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

5/07/25 - Ojai, CA - Libbey Bowl

5/10/25 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

5/12/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/14/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Julien Baker & TORRES

5/16/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

5/19/25 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts

5/21/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/23/25 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

