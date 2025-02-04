Rilo Kiley Leads Additions To Kilby Block Party 6

(CCM) S&S Presents is excited to share lineup additions for Kilby Block Party 6! Today the festival has revealed that Rilo Kiley, Suki Waterhouse, and Orla Gartland will round out the bill for the 2025 event.

It will be one of the first shows for Rilo Kiley in over 16 years, as the beloved indie band reunite to join the 75 artists and bands performing over the course of the weekend, including headliners New Order, Beach House, Weezer (Blue Album / Voyage to the Blue Planet) and Justice (Headliners listed by order of day).

Taking place May 15th through May 18th at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UT, the sixth annual edition of Kilby Block Party will kick off on Thursday night, marking the festival's expansion from three to four days of music. 4-day VIP+ tickets have sold out! 4-day GA and VIP Passes (4-day VIP Passes are more than 85% sold) available while supplies last.

Along with even more music, Kilby Block Party 6 will also see the festival expand its footprint at the Utah State Fairpark, providing space for increased amenities such as additional water stations, while adding room for patrons to relax or dance while they take in the festival. The additional footprint will also allow for adjustments to stage placement, utilizing the Days of 47' Arena for one of the festival's smaller stages, while changing the positioning of other stages to reduce audio bleed.

Kilby Block Party 6 will continue the festival's tradition of bringing together an incredible collection of fans and performing artists each year to celebrate life, community, and a shared unwavering love for the irreplicable power of live music. What began in 2019 as a one-day block party to mark the 20th anniversary of SLC's beloved local all ages music venue Kilby Court, has grown into one of the foremost destination festivals for fans of independent music, with last year's festival seeing over 25k attendees per day from all over the world. Stay tuned for additional announcements in the coming weeks.

