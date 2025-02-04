.

She Wants Revenge's Justin Warfield Launches Solo Project

02-04-2025
(Cleopatra Records) Justin Warfield, lyricist and frontman of Goth Rock luminaries She Wants Revenge drops his first proper solo release since co-founding the legacy Dark Alternative band in 2004.

Yes, he's released various side projects and one-offs over the years (and who can forget his guest appearance with Bomb The Bass way back when? Or the dancefloors he packed with "Live From The Opium Den"?).
But WARFIELD, he says, "is the only recording and touring project I've helmed outside of SWR."

A first-listen hook-filled high-octane party anthem, "All The Fun (Kiss, Kiss, Kiss)" is the frenetic first single from Deathrock Devotionals Vol I, the upcoming EP out on Black Heathers/Cleopatra Records. The song blends the descriptive storytelling Warfield is known for along with future goth energy, and a touch of throwback to the classic 80s Deathrock born of his hometown Los Angeles.

The accompanying video, too, is riotously exuberant, smash cut imagery slicing through a characteristically energetic live performance, within and around which the song's subtitle is enacted by couple after couple - and why not, with Valentine's Day just around the corner?

