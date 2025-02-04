Slightly Stoopid Plot Step Into The Sun Summer Tour

(The Syndicate) Slightly Stoopid reveals a blistering summer tour schedule with the announcement of their 'Step Into The Sun' Summer Tour. The US tour will light up some of the nation's most prestigious amphitheater stages coast to coast, and features support from special guests Iration and Little Stranger throughout the three-month run, with more dates yet to be announced.

The band will offer limited VIP packages including premium seats, exclusive merchandise and more. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 AM local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 AM local time.

The summer tour kicks off June 12 in Pittsburgh, PA and will travel to 20 states across the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest June-August 2025. Highlights include festival performances at Bonnaroo and Point Break Music Festival, as well as a return to the Red Rocks stage in Morrison, CO, which has sold out in their last 17 appearances at the iconic venue; in addition to performances at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann in Philadelphia, PA, Marymoor Park in Seattle, WA and many more. It will be the band's first appearances at Suffolk Downs in Boston, MA, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, TX, and Granary Line in Salt Lake City, UT, just to name a few.

Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty shares, "We're stoked for the 'Step Into The Sun' tour this summer. Always great to have our brothers Iration on the road and we can't wait to see Little Stranger light it up every night for what's looking to be another epic summer. Stoopid has some new music coming soon and are looking forward to jamming those tunes on tour, and hitting venues we've never been to before. We can't wait to see all of our friends for the party of the summer! LFG!!"

Slightly Stoopid has partnered with PLUS1 so that a portion of ticket sales for the 'Step Into The Sun' Summer Tour will benefit the Life Rolls On Foundation helping people living with various disabilities. Presenting sponsor SMKFLWR, the OC-born, LA-built surf-inspired streetwear brand, is back again with Slightly Stoopid on tour. In addition to original clothing designs, SMKFLWR will offer experimental activations for concert goers throughout the summer run.

STEP INTO THE SUN SUMMER TOUR 2025 TOUR DATES

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

June 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 - Boston, MA - Suffolk Downs

June 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Point Break Festival *

June 22 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

June 28 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

July 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

July 12 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 13 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

July 24 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

July 25 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

July 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live

July 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann

August 1 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 2 - Thornville, OH - Everwild Music Festival *

August 3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 6 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

August 7 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheatre

August 9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

August 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater +

* Festival

+ w/ Collie Buddz

Additional Tour Dates To Be Announced

