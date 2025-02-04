The Sword Returning With New Live Dates

(Speakeasy) The Sword is back. Following their highly-anticipated set at Levitation 2024, the legendary band has announced two additional dates, with more shows on the horizon: April 10 at the Granada Theater (Dallas) and April 11 at Paper Tiger (San Antonio). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Cronise, in conversation with Revolver shared his thoughts on the band's reunion, the 15th anniversary of Warp Riders, and more: We know each other, we're comfortable. It's just kind of like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers. Levitation was a great show... it went really well."

Kyle Shutt adds, "I can't tell you what it means to see everyone's positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever - it's something we'll never take for granted."

Warp Riders is the Austin-based band's third full-length album, which arrived in the summer of 2010. The 10-song collection, described as a psychedelic space opera, features the galloping, fuzzed out "Tres Brujas" and the southern rock-infused "Lawless Lands." Warp Riders was met with widespread praise upon its release. Premier Guitar praised the album's "distinctly Texas-flavored sense of groove and swing," while SPIN called it "badass" and "innovative." Consequence went even further, declaring it a "classic."

The Sword is JD Cronise (vocals, guitar), Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards), Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals), and Santiago Vela (drums). Following their 2003 inception, The Sword quickly became one of the most revered names in heavy music. With a blend of crushing riffs, intricate storytelling, and a sound that bridges classic metal and modern rock, The Sword has released six albums: Age of Winters (2006), Gods of the Earth (2008), Warp Riders (2010), Apocryphon (2012), High Country (2015) and Used Future (2018).

