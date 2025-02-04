This Will Destroy You Offshoot you, infinite Shares 'The Elder'

(Atom Splitter) You, infinite, the new project from This Will Destroy You founding members, have shared "The Elder;" the latest single from their self-titled debut full-length due February 28, 2025 through Berlin's Pelagic Records.

you, infinite reunites Jeremy Galindo and Raymond Brown, founders of acclaimed instrumental outfit This Will Destroy You, in a new collaborative project. After departing TWDY to pursue a career in medicine, Brown continued to write music while establishing a successful practice in Austin, Texas. During the pandemic, he accumulated a collection of melodies and ideas which he shared with Galindo, sparking a renewed creative partnership. Separated by distance, with Galindo in Los Angeles and Brown in Austin, the duo began to exchange ideas digitally in order to shape the foundations of you, infinite's electronic-edged, panoramic post-rock sound.

Between 2021 and 2024, the two came together in person to refine the pieces and ultimately to finalize the album. Working with Andrew Hernandez, who recorded and mixed the album in the summer of 2024, Brown and Galindo were joined by Johnnie McBryde, Ethan Billips, and Nicholas Huft, all current members of Galindo's TWDY lineup, in order to truly bring the album to life.

An epic collision of fuzzy, acoustic warmth and huge, wall-of-sound guitar work; the exhilarating dynamic composition of "The Elder" is simultaneously a knowing nod to lives since lived whilst also proving that, newly reunited, this groundbreaking creative partnership has so much more to give.

A modern successor to TWDY's own seminal S/T release, you, infinite is a reflection on over 15 years of growth and experience, both as bandmates together and as friends apart. A reimagined and reinvigorated approach to the sound they once pioneered, as you, infinite Galindo and Brown are charting a new course across a familiar yet altogether different landscape; honouring their past whilst boldly forging ahead into places unknown.

Related Stories

News > you infinite