Vic Mensa Announces Birth Of His Son Mansa Musa Mensa

(The Forefront Group) Vic Mensa is bringing fatherhood into focus. The prodigiously gifted artist and actor is now the proud parent to a baby boy named Mansa Musa Mensa, sharing the joyful news with family and friends through music.

Vic and his girlfriend, Melanie, welcomed their son on May 10, 2024, and today, he's ready for the world to finally meet the torch bearer of the Mensa legacy. Alongside the big reveal, the Grammy-nominated artist shares his first music video of 2025, entitled "I Wanna Be Ready" (feat. Mansa Musa Mensa). The video is an intimate depiction of a father-son relationship, anchored by honest lyricism that balances vulnerability with strength sourced from introspection. Throughout, Vic demonstrates a strong emotional connection with his son, reveling in the deep sense of fulfillment fatherhood brings. Watch it below.

Speaking on how fatherhood has reshaped his life and creativity, Vic Mensa says: "I've been manifesting my son Mansa Musa Mensa for 10 years, speaking his name into existence and dreaming of him, praying for him. I'm incredibly grateful to his mother, Melanie, for such a momentous gift and opportunity. In the song 'I Wanna Be Ready,' I'm really walking through many of the mental experiences accompanying fatherhood; gratitude, anxiety about the state of the world, and the necessity of creating change through the next generation."

